'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War

After announcing 25 per cent tariffs on imports from India plus a "penalty", US President Donald Trump shared a strong message against the economies of India and Russia.

Trump said he doesn't care about the "dead economies" of India and Russia. "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He also warned the former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is also Putin's close ally, to watch his words. "He’s entering very dangerous territory!" Trump wrote. Medvedev had warned that Washington DC's "ultimatum game" with Russia could lead to war.

Trump Strikes Deal With Pakistan

Trump on Wednesday said that the United States has struck a new deal with Pakistan to jointly develop its oil reserves. Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated that an American oil company would soon be chosen to lead the partnership.

"We have just concluded a deal with the country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive oil reserves. We are in the process of choosing the oil company that will lead this partnership," Trump posted.

'Maybe They’ll Sell Oil To India Some Day'

In a surprising twist, Trump speculated on the geopolitical implications of the deal. "Who knows, maybe they’ll be selling oil to India someday!” he wrote, suggesting that the partnership could eventually open up energy exports from Pakistan to India, two neighbouring countries with historically tense relations.

Trump's statement came shortly after his administration announced a new 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. He also imposed additional penalties on India for its continued purchase of Russian energy and military equipment. These actions indicate a shift in Trump's trade strategy, putting pressure on countries balancing ties with both the US and Russia.

"All of this will help reduce our trade deficit in a very major way,” he added, noting that a detailed report would be released in due course. The new oil deal and associated trade policies signal renewed efforts by Trump to realign US foreign and economic policy ahead of the upcoming elections.