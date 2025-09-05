Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'I Am In A Spaceship, Need Oxygen': Scammer Dupes Japanese Woman Of Rs 6 Lakh

An 80-year-old woman from Hokkaido lost Rs 6 lakh after a scammer claiming to be an astronaut said he was “in space and in need of oxygen,” highlighting rising online romance frauds.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A shocking online scam has left an 80-year-old Japanese woman from Hokkaido defrauded of nearly Rs 6 lakh (5,000 pounds) after a fraudster posed as an astronaut in distress. The unusual con unfolded on social media in July, where the woman struck up a conversation with a man claiming to be aboard a spaceship.

According to CBS News, the scammer told her he was “in space on a spaceship right now” but facing a life-threatening situation and urgently needed oxygen. He pleaded with her to send money to help him survive. Over time, the woman—who lives alone—developed a bond with the imposter and transferred the funds. Once the money was sent, the man disappeared, severing all contact.

A local police officer issued a stern warning: “If a person you met on social media ever demands cash from you, be extremely cautious. Report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.”

Japan’s aging population has made older adults increasingly vulnerable to such schemes. The country, home to the world’s second-oldest population, saw a surge in romance scams in 2024. The National Police Agency of Japan reported 3,326 cases in the first 11 months of the year—more than double the number recorded in the same period in 2023.

A Growing Global Trend in Romance Scams

This case is far from isolated. In February, an Australian woman lost over Rs 4.3 crore ($780,000) in online romance scams, leaving her homeless. She initially sent Rs 2,75,000 ($5,000) to a stranger she met on a dating app who claimed his wallet had been stolen in Kuala Lumpur. Over time, persistent requests drained her self-managed super fund, and she later lost an additional Rs 1.5 crore ($280,000) to a Bitcoin-related scam.

Closer to home, an elderly woman in Mumbai lost Rs 18.5 lakh after attempting to order milk online. On August 4, the 71-year-old resident of Wadala received a call from a man claiming to be “Deepak,” an executive from the milk company. He sent her a link, instructing her to enter personal details to place the order. The link turned out to be fraudulent, and she lost her life savings, according to police reports shared with PTI.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Online Scam Cybercrime Japan Hokkaido Romance Scam Elderly Victims Astronaut Scam Social Media Fraud Loss Of Savings Elderly Fraud
