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English NewsNewsWorldHungary Passes Constitutional Amendment To Remove President Tamas Sulyok Amid Political Turmoil

Hungary Passes Constitutional Amendment To Remove President Tamas Sulyok Amid Political Turmoil

The Hungarian parliament continued its attempts to leave the Viktor Orban era behind the country by moving to oust President Tamas Sulyok.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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  • Sulyok faces impeachment if he does not sign amendment.

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

The Hungarian parliament passed a constitutional amendment to oust President Tamas Sulyok.

This comes as Hungary's newly-voted Prime Minister Peter Magyar continues his push to dismantle the system and influence established by his predecessor, nationalist leader Viktor Orban.

Magyar's pro-European party Tisza holds a two-thirds majority in parliament, a majority that lets them push through constitutional changes and cancel many of the policies implemented during Orban's 16-year tenure as Prime Minister.

Why is Sulyok being ousted?

According to Magyar, Sulyok did not fulfil his role by choosing to not interfere with Orban's antidemocratic steps, with removing Sulyok being one of Magyar's election campaign promises, bringing Magyar to argue that the majority his party received from the public in the election gives him the mandate to follow up on that promise.

Orban's party has labeled the amendment an "unprecedented" assault on the country's democratic order.

After it passed with 139 votes for and six against, Tisza's elected representatives who were in attendance applauded, while Orban's party, the far-right Fidesz, boycotted the vote. Orban himself did not attend the vote as he was traveling to the US to watch the World Cup.

The amendment's official purpose was "restoring rule-of-law democracy."

AlSO READ: MEA Summons Iranian Diplomat After Indian Seafarer Killed In Strait Of Hormuz Attack

What happens next?

Current president Sulyok has five days to sign the amendment, which would mean it enters into force. Should Sulyok not sign it, Magyar's Tisza said it would launch an impeachment procedure against him.

The Prime Minister held a speech ahead of the vote, telling lawmakers that it was a "significant day in the history of modern Hungary and the transition to democracy."

Hungary's presidential role contains a mostly ceremonial meaning, but the president is also responsible for signing legislation into law, with the person in office having the ability to ask the Constitutional Court to review laws passed by parliament.

AlSO READ: Indian Sailor Killed, 6 Injured As Iran Strikes UAE Tankers In Hormuz

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Breaking News: US and Iran Clash Over Control of Strait of Hormuz

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the role of the Hungarian president?

The Hungarian president's role is mostly ceremonial. They are responsible for signing legislation into law and can ask the Constitutional Court to review new laws passed by parliament.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hungary President Tamás Sulyok PM Viktor Orban Hungary Politics
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