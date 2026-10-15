Houthis Fire Missiles At Yemen’s Presidential Palace In Aden, Two Security Guards Killed

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels fired missiles at the presidential palace complex in the southern port city of Aden on Thursday, killing two security guards, according to two government officials cited by Reuters. Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and cabinet members present at the Maashiq palace were unharmed, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said. Witnesses reported loud explosions around the complex, while the Associated Press said at least six blasts were heard.

The strike marks a rare direct attack on the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government as fighting intensifies across the wider region.

Four ballistic missiles struck the Maashiq Palace, the seat of Yemen's internationally recognized government in Aden, Saudi Al-Hadath reports. Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani and government ministers were unharmed. https://t.co/xeRD4r2L7K — Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) October 15, 2026

PM, Ministers Safe

Al-Eryani said the Houthis fired five missiles at the complex, where the prime minister and other cabinet members were present. Two government officials told Reuters that the attack killed two security guards.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency, citing a military official, said the group targeted a military operations headquarters operated by Saudi officers and weapons depots inside the complex.

The Houthis’ military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the strike was part of the group’s policy of targeting Saudi military build-ups. The attack has raised concerns about the security of Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which operates from Aden and receives backing from Saudi Arabia.

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Regional Tensions Rise

The attack comes amid renewed hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. The rebels have intensified strikes on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities. The escalation follows a period of reduced fighting after a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022.

The wider regional conflict has added another layer of uncertainty, with tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continuing to shape security calculations across the Middle East.

The Houthis have also targeted shipping routes in the Red Sea, raising concerns over maritime security and the potential disruption of international trade.

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