Houthi Attacks Target Riyadh Airport, Aramco Refinery As Saudi-Led Strikes Intensify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Houthis claimed drone, missile attacks on multiple Saudi targets.

Saudi-led coalition intensified strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Pakistan and Turkey pledged military backing to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Monday claimed a wave of drone and missile attacks against targets across Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles in the attacks. According to Saree, the targets included military positions and smaller airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Loud explosions were heard over Riyadh late Monday, shortly after earlier blasts were reported in the Saudi capital, AFP reported. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the Houthi claims or confirmed whether the attacks caused any damage.

Saudi-Led Coalition Steps Up Strikes On Houthis

The Houthi claims came as the Saudi-led coalition intensified its military campaign against the group in Yemen.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said Saudi naval forces had carried out strikes against “military targets” in the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

He said the operation destroyed weapons depots, facilities containing booby-trapped boats and naval mines. The strikes also prevented a planned attack on shipping routes in the southern Red Sea, he said.

The escalation follows a major offensive by Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Yemeni forces said they had carried out more than 1,000 strikes and launched an operation towards Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital.

Pakistan, Turkey Pledge Military Backing To Saudi Arabia

The latest escalation follows the Houthis’ seizure of large areas of territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and near the Bab al-Mandab Strait last month.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia has secured military backing from Pakistan and Turkey under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

Islamabad and Ankara have agreed to deploy forces to Saudi Arabia under the pact to help defend the kingdom’s territory.