India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldHouthi Attacks Target Riyadh Airport, Aramco Refinery As Saudi-Led Strikes Intensify

Houthi Attacks Target Riyadh Airport, Aramco Refinery As Saudi-Led Strikes Intensify

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Monday claimed a series of drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Houthis claimed drone, missile attacks on multiple Saudi targets.
  • Saudi-led coalition intensified strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.
  • Pakistan and Turkey pledged military backing to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Monday claimed a wave of drone and missile attacks against targets across Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group launched drones as well as ballistic and cruise missiles in the attacks. According to Saree, the targets included military positions and smaller airports in southern Saudi Arabia.

Loud explosions were heard over Riyadh late Monday, shortly after earlier blasts were reported in the Saudi capital, AFP reported. Saudi authorities had not immediately commented on the Houthi claims or confirmed whether the attacks caused any damage.

Saudi-Led Coalition Steps Up Strikes On Houthis

The Houthi claims came as the Saudi-led coalition intensified its military campaign against the group in Yemen.

Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki said Saudi naval forces had carried out strikes against “military targets” in the Houthi-held port city of Hodeidah on Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

He said the operation destroyed weapons depots, facilities containing booby-trapped boats and naval mines. The strikes also prevented a planned attack on shipping routes in the southern Red Sea, he said.

The escalation follows a major offensive by Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. Yemeni forces said they had carried out more than 1,000 strikes and launched an operation towards Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital.

Pakistan, Turkey Pledge Military Backing To Saudi Arabia

The latest escalation follows the Houthis’ seizure of large areas of territory along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and near the Bab al-Mandab Strait last month.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia has secured military backing from Pakistan and Turkey under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement.

Islamabad and Ankara have agreed to deploy forces to Saudi Arabia under the pact to help defend the kingdom’s territory.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who carried out recent attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia?

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on various targets across Saudi Arabia. These included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery in Rabigh.

What action did the Saudi-led coalition take in response to the Houthis?

The Saudi-led coalition intensified its military campaign against the Houthis. They struck military targets in Hodeidah, destroying weapons and preventing attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

Which countries are providing military support to Saudi Arabia?

Pakistan and Turkey have pledged military backing to Saudi Arabia. They will deploy forces under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement to help defend the kingdom's territory.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Houthis Aramco Refinery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye agree on rapid deployment of forces in the kingdom
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye agree on rapid deployment of forces in the kingdom
World
Russian drones attack ship in Black Sea, one Indian injured, two killed: Authorities
Russian drones attack ship in Black Sea, one Indian injured, two killed: Authorities
World
British Airways Flight To Chicago Turns Back To London After Sudden 28,000-Foot Descent
London-Chicago Flight Descends 28,000 Feet Over Ireland, Triggers Emergency Alert
World
Nigeria Military Aircraft Crashes En Route To Lagos, All 32 Aboard Killed
Nigeria Military Aircraft Crashes En Route To Lagos, All 32 Aboard Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget