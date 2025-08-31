Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHouthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Houthis Vow Retaliation

Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi Killed In Israeli Airstrike, Houthis Vow Retaliation

Yemen's Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa; several ministers injured. Houthis vow retaliation as Iran condemns Israel's attacks.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sanaa, Aug 31 (IANS) Top officials of Yemen's Houthi group vowed to retaliate against Israel as the group confirmed earlier in the day that Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi of the Houthi-backed government, along with several other ministers, was killed here in Israeli airstrikes on Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday, the group acknowledged in a statement that the officials were hit in Sanaa during a workshop reviewing government activities over the past year, and that several other ministers were wounded and remain in hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement did not say how many ministers were killed.

Meanwhile, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported that the group's deputy prime minister, Mohammed Miftah, was appointed to run a caretaker government in Sanaa.

Following the confirmation of the deaths of the senior officials, Mahdi al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, the Houthis' highest governing body in Sanaa, said in a speech aired by al-Masirah TV that "Israel should await dark days."

According to Houthi-run Saba news agency, the Houthi Defence Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi said forces "are ready at all levels to confront" Israel, whereas Mohammed Abdulkarim al-Gumari, Houthi military chief of staff, said "the Israeli aggression on civilian sites will not pass without punishment."

The group had initially denied casualties from Thursday's airstrikes, despite reports of al-Rahawi's death.

Israel said its air force carried out a "significant operation" targeting a meeting of the Houthi cabinet in Sanaa while its members were watching a speech by the group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, on the Gaza war. A Houthi source said Israeli warplanes launched 10 airstrikes on a building in southern Sanaa where the meeting was being held.

On Saturday, Iran, which is believed to have close ties with the Houthis, strongly condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes against the group.

The Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen, have carried out drone and missile attacks on Israel since November 2023 in what they describe as showing solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Most of the projectiles have been intercepted by Israel.

Israel has responded with strikes on Houthi-held areas, targeting airports, power stations and ports in Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, with Thursday's airstrikes believed to have dealt the most serious blow to the group.

The Houthis seized Sanaa in 2014, forcing the internationally-recognized Yemeni government into exile in Aden. Since then, the group has controlled much of northern Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah, and set up an unrecognized government in the capital.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yemen Israeli Airstrike Yemen Conflict Sanaa Houthi Middle East Tensions Ahmed Al-Rahawi Houthis Retaliation Iran Condemnation Hodeidah
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Key PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meeting Today Amid Trump Tariff Row: What's On Agenda?
Key PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meeting Today Amid Trump Tariff Row: What's On Agenda?
India
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India Has ‘Effectively Walked Away’ From US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Dispute, Ex-Finance Secretary Says
India
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
PM Modi Speaks To Zelenskyy Ahead Of SCO Summit In China, Discusses Ukraine War
India
Dhankhar Seeks Resumption Of Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Dhankhar Applies For Pension As Ex-Rajasthan MLA After Resigning As VP: How Much Will He Get?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PM Modi Takes Bullet Train Ride with Japanese PM, Highlights India-Japan Tech Partnership | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Landslide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban: 3 Dead, 4 Missing, Rescue Ops Underway | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Indian Army Rebuilds Washed-Away Tawi Bridge in 12 Hours Amid Heavy Rain | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Vasundhara Raje’s Philosophical Take on Political Setbacks Sparks Buzz | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Meets Governors of 16 Japanese Prefectures to Boost India-Japan Ties | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget