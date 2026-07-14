Iran Justifies Hormuz Strike On UAE Tankers That Killed Indian Sailor: 'Ignored Warnings'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran's missile strike hit UAE vessels, killing one Indian.

UAE condemned the attack; Iran cited ignored warnings.

US announced blockade, military action against Iranian targets.

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, an attack that killed an Indian crew member and injured eight others, further escalating tensions in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. The vessels, the oil tanker Mombasa and the LNG carrier Al Bahiyah, were sailing through Omani territorial waters when they were hit by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack sparked fires on both ships, although emergency efforts eventually brought the flames under control.

Among the injured were six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian crew members. According to available information, four of those hurt remain in critical condition.

UAE Condemns Strike, Calls It A Breach Of International Law

The UAE Defence Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the missile attack, describing it as "a grave violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens regional security and stability."

The ministry confirmed the casualties as well as the damage sustained by both vessels. It also warned that Abu Dhabi "reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents."

Officials said the destruction caused by the strikes reflected a disregard for maritime safety and stressed the importance of protecting vital international shipping lanes that carry a significant share of the world's energy supplies.

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Iran Says Ships Ignored Warnings

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out the operation, alleging that the two vessels had ignored repeated warnings before entering the area.

According to the IRGC, the ships had switched off their navigation systems and attempted to sail through what it described as a "mined route." The force claimed the vessels were successfully disabled as part of what it characterised as a defensive action.

The IRGC also issued a warning to countries cooperating with the United States in the Gulf region.

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Trump Announces US Action In Strait Of Hormuz

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would impose a blockade on Iranian shipping and take charge of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said countries using the key maritime passage would be expected to share the costs, adding that the United States would seek a 20 per cent reimbursement on cargo transported through the strait. He also declared America the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait."

The announcement was followed by another round of US military operations against Iran. For the third consecutive night, American forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance systems, drone infrastructure and missile capabilities, signalling a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.