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English NewsNewsWorldIran Justifies Hormuz Strike On UAE Tankers That Killed Indian Sailor: 'Ignored Warnings'

Iran Justifies Hormuz Strike On UAE Tankers That Killed Indian Sailor: 'Ignored Warnings'

Iran struck two UAE vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, killing an Indian sailor. UAE condemned the attack as Trump announced a US maritime blockade.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran's missile strike hit UAE vessels, killing one Indian.
  • UAE condemned the attack; Iran cited ignored warnings.
  • US announced blockade, military action against Iranian targets.

Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile strike on two United Arab Emirates (UAE)-flagged vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, an attack that killed an Indian crew member and injured eight others, further escalating tensions in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. The vessels, the oil tanker Mombasa and the LNG carrier Al Bahiyah, were sailing through Omani territorial waters when they were hit by Iranian cruise missiles. The attack sparked fires on both ships, although emergency efforts eventually brought the flames under control.

Among the injured were six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian crew members. According to available information, four of those hurt remain in critical condition.

UAE Condemns Strike, Calls It A Breach Of International Law

The UAE Defence Ministry issued a strong condemnation of the missile attack, describing it as "a grave violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens regional security and stability."

The ministry confirmed the casualties as well as the damage sustained by both vessels. It also warned that Abu Dhabi "reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territories, people, and residents."

Officials said the destruction caused by the strikes reflected a disregard for maritime safety and stressed the importance of protecting vital international shipping lanes that carry a significant share of the world's energy supplies.

ALSO READ: Trump Notifies Congress Of Renewed US Military Action Against Iran After Ceasefire Collapse

Iran Says Ships Ignored Warnings

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it carried out the operation, alleging that the two vessels had ignored repeated warnings before entering the area.

According to the IRGC, the ships had switched off their navigation systems and attempted to sail through what it described as a "mined route." The force claimed the vessels were successfully disabled as part of what it characterised as a defensive action.

The IRGC also issued a warning to countries cooperating with the United States in the Gulf region.

ALSO READ: 'Mojtaba Khamenei Is 90% Gone': Trump's Fresh Claim On Iran's Leadership Amid Renewed Escalation

Trump Announces US Action In Strait Of Hormuz

Following the attack, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would impose a blockade on Iranian shipping and take charge of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said countries using the key maritime passage would be expected to share the costs, adding that the United States would seek a 20 per cent reimbursement on cargo transported through the strait. He also declared America the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait."

The announcement was followed by another round of US military operations against Iran. For the third consecutive night, American forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance systems, drone infrastructure and missile capabilities, signalling a further escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran claimed responsibility for a missile strike on two UAE-flagged vessels, the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in Omani territorial waters. The attack killed one and injured eight crew members.

Were there any casualties in the attack?

Yes, an Indian crew member was killed, and eight others were injured. Six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian crew members were among the injured, with four in critical condition.

What was Iran's explanation for the missile strike?

Iran's IRGC stated the vessels ignored warnings, switched off navigation systems, and entered a

How did the UAE respond to the missile strike?

The UAE condemned the attack as a

What actions did the US take after the attack?

President Trump announced a blockade on Iranian shipping and that the US would secure the Strait of Hormuz. US forces also targeted Iranian surveillance and missile capabilities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Iran UAE US IRan War
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