22 India-Bound LNG Ships Listed for Evacuation Amid Hormuz Crisis; Navy Steps Up Escort Ops

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Amid rising tensions in West Asia, India has identified 22 vessels in the Persian Gulf for evacuation and safe transit through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, as authorities move to safeguard critical energy supplies and maritime personnel.

Officials said 20 of these vessels are directly linked to India’s energy security, carrying substantial cargo bound for Indian ports. The shipments include approximately 2.15 lakh metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), 3.21 lakh tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and 16.76 lakh tonnes of crude oil. The fleet comprises both Indian-flagged and foreign-flagged ships, underscoring the scale of India’s dependence on maritime imports through the region.

Multi-Agency Effort To Secure Vital Routes

The evacuation and escort operations are being coordinated by multiple government bodies, including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Directorate of Naval Operations, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region.

In addition to the energy carriers, two Indian-flagged container vessels have also been marked for evacuation to ensure their safe passage through the volatile corridor.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the shipping ministry, confirmed that 611 crew members aboard 22 Indian-flagged vessels operating in and around the Strait remain safe, including those positioned west of the primary shipping lanes.

Indian Navy Escorts Ensure Safe Passage

The Indian Navy has already conducted successful escort missions. Two LPG carriers—Shivalik and Nanda Devi—crossed the Strait safely under naval protection, reaching India on March 16 and 17 with a combined cargo of about 92,712 metric tonnes.

Shivalik has partially offloaded cargo at Mundra Port and is awaiting further transfer operations, while Nanda Devi has docked at Vadinar for ship-to-ship transfer, with unloading expected to begin soon.

Another vessel, Jag Laadki, carrying 81,000 metric tonnes of Murban crude oil from the UAE, also reached Mundra under naval escort. The ship narrowly avoided damage after the Fujairah terminal, where it had been loading, came under attack.

Thousands Of Seafarers Still Stranded

Despite these efforts, a significant number of Indian seafarers remain in the conflict zone. Reports indicate around 23,000 Indians are still in the Persian Gulf region, including 658 aboard Indian-flagged ships.

So far, about 472 seafarers have been evacuated by shipping companies. While no Indian vessel has been directly targeted, the conflict has taken a toll on personnel. Three Indian seafarers have died, four have been injured, and one remains missing in incidents involving foreign-flagged ships.

Energy Security In Sharp Focus

The ongoing operation highlights the critical importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of India’s oil and gas imports pass. Any disruption in this corridor poses immediate risks to energy supplies and economic stability.

As tensions persist, India’s coordinated maritime response reflects a broader strategy to protect its trade lifelines while ensuring the safety of its citizens at sea.