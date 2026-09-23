Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian sailor killed after cargo ship torpedoed near Oman.

MV Cape Dao struck twice, causing fire and significant damage.

Indian Embassy confirmed attack, monitoring crew, assisting family.

Seamen's Union demanded accountability, safety for Indian sailors.

Indian sailor Suraj Yadav from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was killed after the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship MV Cape Dao was attacked by torpedoes in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, on Wednesday.

The ship was carrying 28 crew members, including 20 Indians, according to reports. Yadav was deployed as a wiper on the vessel.

MV Cape Dao Hit By Two Torpedoes

According to reports, MV Cape Dao was travelling from Hormuz, near Oman, to India when it came under attack.

The ship was reportedly struck by two torpedoes. One hit the left side of the ship's living quarters, while the other struck the left side of the engine room.

The attack triggered a fire and affected the ship's electrical and navigational capabilities. The Omani Coast Guard evacuated the crew safely.

Indian Embassy Confirms Attack

The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed the attack and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

Our statement on the attack on a commercial vessel off the coast of Oman ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/gXzupV0MKT pic.twitter.com/GcrLw0FFmy — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2026

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while it was en route to India. We are in contact with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members (including 19 Indians) on board. We are deeply saddened by the death of an Indian sailor in this attack. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy is working closely with RPSL. We are in touch with the family of the deceased."

Suraj Yadav Succumbs To Injuries

Suraj Yadav suffered a serious head injury and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports from the Maritime Administration, Yadav's family has been informed about the incident. The other crew members were evacuated to safety in Oman.

An Indian fourth engineer was also reported to have sustained minor injuries.

The relevant companies are coordinating with the ship's owner and management, while a detailed report and FIR are underway.

Seamen's Union Demands Accountability

The Forward Seamen's Union of India expressed concern over the incident and demanded the safety of Indian sailors, accountability for the attack and justice for Suraj Yadav's family.

The organisation said civilian seafarers working in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters are constantly at risk.

It also announced a protest in which sailors will wear black armbands on September 25.