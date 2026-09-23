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English NewsNewsWorldIndian Sailor Suraj Yadav Killed After Torpedo Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

Indian Sailor Suraj Yadav Killed After Torpedo Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast

The Forward Seamen's Union of India expressed concern over the incident and demanded the safety of Indian sailors, accountability for the attack and justice for Suraj Yadav's family.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian sailor killed after cargo ship torpedoed near Oman.
  • MV Cape Dao struck twice, causing fire and significant damage.
  • Indian Embassy confirmed attack, monitoring crew, assisting family.
  • Seamen's Union demanded accountability, safety for Indian sailors.

Indian sailor Suraj Yadav from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, was killed after the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship MV Cape Dao was attacked by torpedoes in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman, on Wednesday.

The ship was carrying 28 crew members, including 20 Indians, according to reports. Yadav was deployed as a wiper on the vessel.

MV Cape Dao Hit By Two Torpedoes

According to reports, MV Cape Dao was travelling from Hormuz, near Oman, to India when it came under attack.

The ship was reportedly struck by two torpedoes. One hit the left side of the ship's living quarters, while the other struck the left side of the engine room.

The attack triggered a fire and affected the ship's electrical and navigational capabilities. The Omani Coast Guard evacuated the crew safely.

Indian Embassy Confirms Attack

The Indian Embassy in Oman confirmed the attack and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "We are closely monitoring the attack on MV Cape Dao today while it was en route to India. We are in contact with Omani authorities regarding the safety of all crew members (including 19 Indians) on board. We are deeply saddened by the death of an Indian sailor in this attack. We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy is working closely with RPSL. We are in touch with the family of the deceased."

Suraj Yadav Succumbs To Injuries

Suraj Yadav suffered a serious head injury and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports from the Maritime Administration, Yadav's family has been informed about the incident. The other crew members were evacuated to safety in Oman.

An Indian fourth engineer was also reported to have sustained minor injuries.

The relevant companies are coordinating with the ship's owner and management, while a detailed report and FIR are underway.

Seamen's Union Demands Accountability

The Forward Seamen's Union of India expressed concern over the incident and demanded the safety of Indian sailors, accountability for the attack and justice for Suraj Yadav's family.

The organisation said civilian seafarers working in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters are constantly at risk.

It also announced a protest in which sailors will wear black armbands on September 25.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the MV Cape Dao cargo ship?

The MV Cape Dao was hit by two torpedoes in the Strait of Hormuz, off Oman, triggering a fire. This attack damaged the ship's electrical and navigational capabilities.

Was anyone killed or injured in the attack?

Indian sailor Suraj Yadav died from a serious head injury sustained in the attack. An Indian fourth engineer also suffered minor injuries, but other crew members were safely evacuated.

How many Indian crew members were on the MV Cape Dao?

The ship had 28 crew members, initially reported as 20 Indians, later confirmed as 19 by the Embassy. All surviving crew members were safely evacuated by the Omani Coast Guard.

What is the Indian Embassy doing regarding the attack?

The Indian Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and confirmed the attack. They are in contact with Omani authorities, RPSL, and the deceased sailor's family.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Hormuz Attack Indian Sailor Suraj Yadav Killed Ship Hit By Two Torpedoes
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