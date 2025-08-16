Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Hopeful India Will Contribute To Efforts To End War With Russia': Zelenskyy Ahead Of Alaska Summit

'Hopeful India Will Contribute To Efforts To End War With Russia': Zelenskyy Ahead Of Alaska Summit

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy expressed hope for India's contribution to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, citing shared values and potential for cooperation. This came amidst US President Trump's increased tariffs on Indian imports due to continued Russian oil purchases, which Trump believes fuels the war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kyiv, Aug 15 (PTI) Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia, as he wished India on its Independence Day.

Zelenskyy’s post on X came hours ahead of a summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, aimed at ending the war, now in its fourth year.

Congratulating the people of India, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy said, “This week we had a good, candid conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi when I had an opportunity to personally convey my best wishes on this occasion.” “Our nations share the experience of standing up for freedom and dignity, as well as the pursuit of peace and development,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

“We hope that India will contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war, so that our freedom and sovereignty are truly secure,” Zelenskyy said.

“I am confident that the potential for mutually beneficial Ukraine–India cooperation lies ahead — in science, technology, trade, and culture. Wishing peace and prosperity!” he further said.

Trump last week announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India -- raising the overall duty to 50 per cent -- as a penalty for the country's continued imports of Russian oil. The tariffs will come into effect from August 27.

India on Thursday said it has not halted oil purchases from Russia in response to the US president's tariff threat and continues to buy based solely on economic considerations.

Responding to the US tariffs, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable.

“Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” it said.

Trump has said that India’s purchasing of Russian oil is “fuelling” the war machine. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy United STates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
India
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
What Is Sudarshan Chakra? PM Modi Promises Israel-Like Defence System For India – EXPLAINED
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget