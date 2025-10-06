Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHonour Killings Surge In Sindh In 2025: Activists Demand Strict Enforcement Of Laws

Honour Killings Surge In Sindh In 2025: Activists Demand Strict Enforcement Of Laws

Sindh sees rise in honour killings in 2025, with 105 women among 142 victims. Activists call for strict law enforcement, better protection, and awareness to curb gender-based violence.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Civil society and rights activists have voiced concerns over the poor implementation of existing rules to curb honour killings as these incidents have witnessed a rise in Sindh in 2025, with most of the victims being women, local media reported on Monday.

So far, 142 people have been killed in Sindh in 2025 under the pretext of honour killing, with 105 victims being women, according to the statistics, leading Pakistani daily Dawn reported on Monday. The data showcases a grim picture of gender-based violence rooted in patriarchal norms and cultural justifications.

Data compiled by the police has revealed that perpetrators in many of these cases were the family members of the victims. These included 38 husbands, 24 brothers, six fathers, and even sons, daughters, mothers, and sisters. Furthermore, 46 extended relatives and seven people from outside the family, like neighbours and friends, were also implicated.

Rights activists have highlighted the urgent need to implement strict measures to address the crisis. Speaking to Dawn, rights activists Anis Haroon said that there were adequate laws to curb honour killings, however, the issue is in their enforcement. She called it state's responsibility to implement these laws, however, she mentioned that the state "neglects its duties due to political expediency."

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) member Mehnaz Rehman said that men managed to escape punishment in honour killing incidents while women ended up being killed. She stressed that honour killing has "become a kind of industry" and called low literacy levels and ignorance among the main reasons for these killings. She said, "It involves blood money, compensation, and even the exchange of women through jirgas as part of settlements."

Rights advocate and noted lawyer Sara Malkani stressed the need to make people more aware about these issues. She emphasised that the continued occurence of such incidents demonstrates the urgent need to bolster protection mechanisms. She called for focusing on providing shelter and safety, particularly for women. She said, "The police should prioritise their protection, and victims must feel safe and confident to approach law enforcement."

Earlier in July, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said that at least 405 honour killings were reported in Pakistan in 2024, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported. Among these, majority of these victims were women, often killed by relatives claiming to defend family honour.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan HRCP Gender-based Violence Women Victims
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
France's New PM Sebastian Lecornu Resigns Within A Month In The Job
India
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Shoe Thrown At CJI Gavai During Court Proceedings
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Advertisement

Videos

BJP MP Khagen Murmu Injured During Stone Attack In Jalpaiguri | ABP News
Maharashtra: Train Catches Fire In Nanded, Reason Remains Unclear | ABP News
Car Catches Destructive Fire In Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh | ABP News
Lawyer Attempts Physical Violence, Thretens Supreme Court Judge | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Election Dates To Be Announced Today, Clash Over Seats Continue | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget