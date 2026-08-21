Hong Kong Court Convicts Two Tiananmen Activists Under Security Law

A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted two pro-democracy Tiananmen activists tried under Beijing's controversial national security law for "incitement to subversion."

Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, had organized candlelight vigils to mark Beijing's deadly 1989 Tiananmen crackdown. They were charged in 2021 and both pleaded not guilty.

They face a maximum prison term of 10 years and are expected to be sentenced at a later date.

What else do we know about the charges against the pro-democracy activists?

The pair "incited other persons to organize, plan, commit or participate in acts by unlawful means with a view to subverting the state power", a press summary handed out to reporters said.

Prosecutors had argued they "endanger(ed) national security in the name of human rights."

Public commemoration of the deadly Tiananmen crackdown, when Beijing sent troops and tanks to crush protests calling for political reform in and around the capital's Tiananmen Square, have been effectively banned since the 2020 imposition of the national security law on Hong Kong.

The controversial law came after Hong Kong's 2019 massive anti-government, pro-democracy protests.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.