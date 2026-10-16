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English NewsNewsWorldHindu organisation voices concern over attempted mass shooting at US temple

Hindu organisation voices concern over attempted mass shooting at US temple

Washington, Oct 15 (PTI): The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA (HSS-USA) on Thursday expressed deep concern over an attempted mass-shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinoi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 01:03 AM (IST)

Washington, Oct 15 (PTI): The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA (HSS-USA) on Thursday expressed deep concern over an attempted mass-shooting plot at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois. 

“The allegations are profoundly disturbing for Hindu Americans and for everyone who cherishes religious freedom and the right to gather and worship without fear,” the HSS-USA said in a statement here.

It urged Hindu communities across the United States to remain calm, united, and vigilant. 

“We encourage temples, community organisations, and families to maintain communication with local law enforcement, review security arrangements, and promptly report threats or suspicious activity,” the statement said.

The organisation called upon elected officials and political leaders across party lines to acknowledge and address growing concerns about hatred directed at Indian Americans and, in particular, American Hindus—a small religious minority within our nation. 

“We urge them to explicitly denounce Hinduphobia, anti-Indian racism, and threats against Hindu places of worship, and to appeal to their constituents, supporters, and stakeholders to do the same,” the HSS-USA said.

The organisation also invited civic, interfaith, and community leaders to stand with the American Hindu community while affirming a fundamental American promise – every person deserves to live, worship, and participate in community life in safety and dignity. PTI SKU RD RD

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(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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