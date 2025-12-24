Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hindu Man Lynched: Bangladesh To Take Responsibility Of Victim's Family

Hindu Man Lynched: Bangladesh To Take Responsibility Of Victim's Family

The killing triggered widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bangladesh interim government on Tuesday said it would assume responsibility for the welfare of the family of a Hindu garment worker who was lynched last week following allegations of blasphemy.

Senior education adviser C R Abrar met the family of 25-year-old Dipu Das, who was beaten to death by a mob and set on fire on December 18 in Mymensingh.

“The state has taken responsibility for Dipu Das’ child, wife and parents,” Abrar said, describing the killing as a “brutal crime with no justification.” He added that prior to the visit, he had discussed the matter with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who asked him to convey the government’s “deep sorrow and condolences” to the bereaved family.

Das' Father's Appeal

According to local media reports, Das’ father, Rabi Chandra Das, urged the government to ensure justice for his son while outlining the family’s dire situation. Yunus’ office later reiterated that financial and welfare assistance would be extended to the family and that authorities would remain in close contact with them.

So far, 12 people have been detained in connection with the killing.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Yunus’ press wing said allegations, rumours or differences in belief could never justify violence, stressing that no individual had the right to take the law into their own hands. The statement reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the rule of law, noting that investigations and justice must proceed strictly through due legal process.

Bangladesh Protests

The killing triggered widespread protests by factory workers, students and rights groups in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh. India also expressed concern over the incident.

The lynching coincided with the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the radical cultural group Inqilab Mancha, who died at a hospital in Singapore six days after being shot by unidentified assailants in Dhaka. Hadi had been a prominent figure in the anti-government protests that led to the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Following his death, Bangladesh witnessed renewed unrest, with mobs setting fire to the offices of leading newspapers The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as cultural organisations Chhayanot and Udichi Shilpi Goshti.

Hindu Lynched Bangladesh Dipu Das Lynched
