Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Ahead Of Polls, Hands And Legs Found Tied

Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh Ahead Of Polls, Hands And Legs Found Tied

The Hindu man had suffered multiple deep injuries. His hands and legs were tied, and blood was still reportedly oozing from the wounds when he was discovered.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 08:43 AM (IST)

As Bangladesh votes, the killing of a Hindu man in Moulvibazar district has sparked fresh concerns about the safety of minority communities ahead of the elections.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Ratan Sahuakar, who worked at a tea garden in the Champa area. His body was found at around 10 am on Wednesday. According to reports, he had suffered multiple deep injuries. His hands and legs were tied, and blood was still reportedly oozing from the wounds when he was discovered.

Hindu Worker's Hands Were Tied

Co-workers alleged that the circumstances point to murder. They said the nature of the injuries and the fact that his limbs were bound strongly suggest foul play.

Police have initiated an investigation and are examining whether the killing has any connection to the ongoing polls or if it was motivated by other reasons. Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death or the motive behind the incident.

Officials stated that all angles are being explored and evidence is being collected as part of the inquiry. No possibility has been ruled out at this stage.

The incident comes shortly after another attack involving a member of the Hindu community. In Mymensingh district, 62-year-old rice trader Sushen Chandra Sarkar was killed inside his shop by unidentified assailants.

Police said the attackers allegedly struck Sarkar with a sharp weapon, locked the shop from the outside and fled with several lakhs of rupees in cash. He was taken to a hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhaka News Bangladesh Elections Bangladesh Hindu Killed
