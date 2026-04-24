High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran FM Araghchi Heads to Pakistan Amid Fresh US Talk Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian diplomat arrives in Islamabad for potential US-Iran talks.

US envoys may join discussions as Pakistan facilitates negotiations.

Previous US-Iran talks in Pakistan yielded no breakthroughs.

Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to arrive in Islamabad late tonight with a small delegation. Reports suggest Pakistan is exploring the possibility of facilitating a second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

However, neither side has issued an official statement on Araghchi’s visit.

Trump Envoys May Join Talks

According to a CNA report, Donald Trump plans to send his special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, to Pakistan in the coming days to participate in discussions with Araghchi as part of a potential second round of talks.

Previous Talks Yielded No Breakthrough

The first round of US-Iran talks, held in Pakistan on April 11 and 12, did not produce any concrete outcome. Since then, Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and sustain dialogue.

Diplomatic Engagements Ahead of Visit

According to the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the visit follows a phone call between Ishaq Dar and Araghchi, during which they discussed the US-Iran ceasefire and Pakistan’s mediation efforts.

Reports indicate that US logistics and security teams are already present in Islamabad, suggesting preparations for possible negotiations.

Wider Regional Tour

As per Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi’s visit is part of a broader regional tour that also includes Muscat and Moscow. The trip is aimed at discussions on bilateral ties, regional developments, and tensions involving the US and Israel.

Araghchi also held discussions with Ishaq Dar and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir. According to Mehr News Agency, these talks covered regional developments and ceasefire-related issues.

Islamabad Under Tight Security

Pakistan has intensified its diplomatic push to bring both sides to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, Islamabad has witnessed major disruptions amid expectations of high-level visits.

Traffic remained paralysed on Friday, with authorities imposing restrictions to facilitate potential talks. Over 10,000 security personnel have reportedly been deployed as part of heightened security measures.

Roads And Services Disrupted

Several major roads and markets have remained closed since Sunday to manage VIP movement. Areas around the Nur Khan Airbase have yet to reopen, while metro bus and electric bus services, along with freight transport, have been suspended since April 19.

Residents in localities such as Shah Faisal Colony, Khalid Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, and Fazal Town have been largely confined to their homes due to restrictions.

Public Life Affected

The metro bus service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad remains suspended, and electric buses on seven routes are not operational. Freight transport has also been halted, causing inconvenience to the public.

The “red zone” continues to remain fully closed, with many office employees working from home amid ongoing security measures.