Heat Wave Bakes Europe As 'Heat Dome' Triggers Red Alerts And Disruptions

Reported by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez with AFP, dpa, Reuters | Edited by: Louis Oelofse



Europe was gripped by severe weather on Sunday as a prolonged heat wave set in across the region during the Northern Hemisphere's summer solstice.

Celebrated annually on June 21, the solstice also marks the start of Europe’s three hottest months.

According to meteorologists, the heat wave is being driven by a mass of hot air moving north from the Sahara, fueled by a strong high-pressure system known as the "African anticyclone."

The high-pressure system has created a so-called "heat dome," which traps hot air over Western and Central Europe, allowing temperatures to climb day after day.

It is the second heat wave to hit Europe this year, after an earlier period of unusually high temperatures last month.

Heat waves in Europe are deadly events, with over 200,000 people across the continent dying from heat-related causes over the last four years, according to the World Health Organization's Europe office.

France: transportation disrupted

French authorities placed some 35 departments, roughly a third of the country, on red alert for extreme heat.

High temperatures strongly impacted the French rail network, with risks to overhead power lines and the possibility of tracks expanding in the heat, SNCF chief Jean Castex said.

SNCF canceled 71 intercity trains Sunday through Monday on key routes, while 3,500 staff were mobilized to monitor the network and 2,000 more will conduct emergency repairs.

Vulnerable passengers have been urged to delay travel.

The country's annual street music festival, Fete de la Musique, proceeded despite the heat, but the government banned alcohol consumption in public places in departments under red alert.

The Louvre museum in Paris also canceled a free concert under its famous glass pyramid.

Germany's Berlin Open tennis final suspended

The German Weather Service has forecast temperatures of up to 37 degrees Celsius for Monday and Tuesday, climbing to 39 degrees by Wednesday. Meteorologists have also warned of severe thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. Severe storms hit communities last Friday, disrupting festivals in several areas of the western part of the country.

Organizers of the Berlin Open tennis tournament evacuated the grounds as heavy rain and strong winds set in, with the women's singles final between Jessica Pegula of the United States and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic suspended due to the weather.

As people seek relief from the heat, the German Life-Saving Association (DLRG) has urged them not to underestimate the dangers of swimming in the country's numerous rivers and lakes.

The warning comes after five people drowned or went missing over the weekend in Franconia, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia while swimming in local rivers and lakes.

Heat warnings issued in Spain and Italy

Italy has seen several days of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting authorities to issue a red alert Sunday in eight cities, including Bologna, Florence, Milan and Turin.

Spain's AEMET weather agency also issued red and orange alerts across several regions, as temperatures are expected to exceed 39 to 40 degrees Celsius across large parts of the Iberian Peninsula and Mallorca.

Spanish authorities said the heat wave will last at least until midweek.

In Madrid, a public screening of Spain's national team's World Cup match against Saudi Arabia was canceled.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)