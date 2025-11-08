Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'He Will Never Let You Down': Trump Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio Governor

Trump has endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio Governor race, describing him as "something special" who "will never let you down".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 08:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump has announced his endorsement of entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy for governor of Ohio, calling him “young, strong, and smart" and a "very good person who truly loves our country".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Vivek Ramaswamy is running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio, a place I love and won big, three times, in 2016, 2020, and 2024. I know Vivek well, competed against him, and he is something special.”

Trump praised Ramaswamy’s leadership qualities, describing him as “a very good person, who truly loves our country.” He said Ramaswamy would focus on boosting the economy, cutting taxes and regulations, promoting American manufacturing, ensuring border security, and protecting the Second Amendment.

"As your next Governor, Vivek will fight tirelessly to grow the economy, cut taxes and regulations, promote Made in the U.S.A., Champion American Energy Dominance, keep our now very secure borders, secure, stop migrant crime, strengthen our military/veterans, ensure law and order, advance election integrity, and protect our always under siege Second Amendment," Trump wrote.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will be a great Governor of Ohio, and has my complete and total endorsement – he will never let you down!” he added.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and political commentator, previously ran in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, where he positioned himself as an “America First” conservative aligned with Trump’s policy agenda.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Ohio Vivek Ramaswamy United STates
Advertisement

