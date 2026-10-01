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English NewsNewsWorld‘He Saved 174 Lives’: Netanyahu Hails 'True Hero' Indian Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

‘He Saved 174 Lives’: Netanyahu Hails 'True Hero' Indian Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

Netanyahu hailed Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar as a “true hero” after an alleged copilot attack, while the Indian Embassy said he is in good health and recovering well.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israeli PM hailed pilot for averting mid-air disaster.
  • Pilot Machchhar fought co-pilot attack, saving 174 lives.
  • Indian Embassy confirmed pilot is recovering, receiving medical care.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed Indian Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar as a “true hero” after he was allegedly attacked by his copilot on a flight carrying Israeli passengers, praising his bravery in preventing a potential mid-air disaster.

“My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster,” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

“He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero,” the Israeli premier added.

Netanyahu Calls Machchhar A ‘True Hero’

Netanyahu’s remarks came after the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073, in which Machchhar was allegedly attacked by his copilot. The pilot was seriously injured but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene and overpower the attacker.

Netanyahu credited Machchhar’s actions with preventing what he described as a “catastrophic mid-air disaster” and saving the lives of all 174 people on board.

Smit Machchhar ‘In Good Health’, Says Indian Embassy

Machchhar is now “in good health” and recovering well, the Indian Embassy said in its latest update after Ambassador Dinesh Mittal visited the pilot and his family at the hospital.

“Amb @d_mittal73 visited Captain Smit Machchhar and his family at the hospital. Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy said the Ambassador met Machchhar and his family and reviewed his condition during the visit.

Embassy Coordinating Medical Care

The Indian Embassy said it remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure Machchhar continues to receive medical care and that his well-being is maintained.

“The Embassy remains in close coordination with local authorities to ensure his continued medical care and well-being,” it said.

The update comes as Machchhar continues to recover following the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073.

Indian Embassy Remains In Touch

The Ambassador’s hospital visit and the Embassy’s latest statement underline the continued engagement of Indian authorities regarding Machchhar’s medical care.

The Embassy did not provide further details about the pilot’s medical condition or the treatment he is currently receiving.

Machchhar’s recovery remains under close watch, with the Indian Embassy maintaining coordination with local authorities over his continued care and well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions

What heroic actions did Captain Machchhar take during the incident?

Despite being seriously injured, he fought back, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. This prevented a catastrophic mid-air disaster.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 10:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu FLyDubai Smit Machchhar
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