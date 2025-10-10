Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'He Got It For Nothing': Trump Criticises Obama’s Nobel Win Ahead Of Prize Announcement

'He Got It For Nothing': Trump Criticises Obama’s Nobel Win Ahead Of Prize Announcement

Trump criticises Obama’s Nobel win as “for nothing” while highlighting his own peace achievements, including ending conflicts in Gaza, ahead of the prize announcement in Oslo.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 11:02 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the world waits for the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp critique of his predecessor, Barack Obama, claiming the former president “did nothing” and “destroyed our country.” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump highlighted his own efforts to secure peace in Gaza and claimed credit for ending “eight wars,” insisting that his actions were motivated by saving lives, not accolades.

Trump drew a stark comparison with Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize just months into his first term. “He got it for doing nothing,” Trump said. “Obama got a prize, they gave it to him for absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

Honoured For Doing Nothing

Obama had been only eight months into office when he received the award in 2009, a decision that sparked widespread debate. The New York Times called the recognition “very premature,” arguing that the Nobel Peace Prize should meet a higher standard.

Speaking after the historic US-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas, Trump said, “I’ve stopped eight wars, something that has never happened before. But they’ll do what they do. Whatever they decide is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for the prize, I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 5 a.m. EST on Thursday in Oslo, Norway. Since returning to the Oval Office in January, Trump has actively campaigned to influence the Peace Research Institute Oslo, which advises the Nobel Committee on potential candidates. His efforts have included taking credit for diplomatic achievements, sometimes amplifying his personal role in conflict resolutions.

Last month, speaking at the United Nations, Trump practically nominated himself for the Nobel Peace Prize, declaring he had “ended seven un-endable wars.” While he has played a role in facilitating peace between some long-standing adversaries, experts and the nations involved have questioned the extent of his influence in other conflicts he claims to have resolved.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Obama Nobel Peace Prize TRUMP
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Mobile Internet Suspended In Pakistan’s Capital Amid Rising Security Tensions
Cities
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
Five Dead, Several Injured As Massive Explosion Triggers House Collapse In Ayodhya
World
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
Israel Cabinet Backs US-Mediated Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement With Hamas
World
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Powerful 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Tsunami Warning Issued
Advertisement

Videos

Nityanand Rai To Meet Chirag Paswan Today Amid Ongoing Seat Clashes | ABP News
Video of Pappu Yadav Distributing Money Goes Viral, FIR Registered | ABP News
Santosh Kushwaha To Shift To JDU Amidst Clashes, Says Sources | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: FIR Filed Against 15 Officers Ahead Of Wife's Complaint | ABP News
7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget