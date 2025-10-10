'He Got It For Nothing': Trump Criticises Obama’s Nobel Win Ahead Of Prize Announcement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the world waits for the Nobel Peace Prize announcement, US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp critique of his predecessor, Barack Obama, claiming the former president “did nothing” and “destroyed our country.” Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump highlighted his own efforts to secure peace in Gaza and claimed credit for ending “eight wars,” insisting that his actions were motivated by saving lives, not accolades.

Trump drew a stark comparison with Obama, who received the Nobel Peace Prize just months into his first term. “He got it for doing nothing,” Trump said. “Obama got a prize, they gave it to him for absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

Honoured For Doing Nothing

Obama had been only eight months into office when he received the award in 2009, a decision that sparked widespread debate. The New York Times called the recognition “very premature,” arguing that the Nobel Peace Prize should meet a higher standard.

Speaking after the historic US-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas, Trump said, “I’ve stopped eight wars, something that has never happened before. But they’ll do what they do. Whatever they decide is fine. I know this: I didn’t do it for the prize, I did it because I saved a lot of lives.”

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced at 5 a.m. EST on Thursday in Oslo, Norway. Since returning to the Oval Office in January, Trump has actively campaigned to influence the Peace Research Institute Oslo, which advises the Nobel Committee on potential candidates. His efforts have included taking credit for diplomatic achievements, sometimes amplifying his personal role in conflict resolutions.

Last month, speaking at the United Nations, Trump practically nominated himself for the Nobel Peace Prize, declaring he had “ended seven un-endable wars.” While he has played a role in facilitating peace between some long-standing adversaries, experts and the nations involved have questioned the extent of his influence in other conflicts he claims to have resolved.