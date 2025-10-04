Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hamas Accepts Parts Of Gaza Plan, Agrees To Free All Israeli Hostages After Trump's Ultimatum

Trump on Friday issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying the group is "militarily trapped" and that it has been given a last chance to agree to a peace deal.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 06:50 AM (IST)
Hamas announced on Friday that it is willing to accept certain elements of US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Gaza war, including the release of hostages and the transfer of Gaza’s administration. However, it also expressed its plans to negotiate other terms of the deal.

In a statement obtained by Reuters, Hamas outlined its initial response to Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The US President had given the group until Sunday evening to either accept or reject the proposal. It remains unclear, however, whether Trump intends for the plan to be open to negotiation.

Notably, the group did not say whether it would comply with a major US-Israeli demand that it disarm, a condition it has consistently refused in the past.

Hamas said that it was ready to “immediately engage in negotiations through mediators to discuss details of this matter.”

It also said it “appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid,” among other terms.

The group also confirmed its “approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains — according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange.”

However, it emphasised its intention to move forward through dialogue, adding, “In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.”

Hamas further reiterated that it is prepared “to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.”

Trump's Peace Plan

Earlier this week, Trump had outlined a 20-point proposal calling for an immediate halt to the ongoing war with Israel but also lays out a framework for Gaza’s postwar governance.

Trump’s plan, which has received backing from Israel as well as several Arab and European nations, calls for an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the establishment of a transitional administration led by an international body.

Trump on Friday issued a stern warning to Hamas, saying the group is "militarily trapped" and that it has been given a last chance to agree to a peace deal.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Hamas has been a ruthless and violent threat, for many years, in the Middle East! They have killed (and made lives unbearably miserable), culminating with the October 7th MASSACRE, in Israel, babies, woman, children, old people, and many young men and women, boys and girls, getting ready to celebrate their future lives together."

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Donald Trump Hamas Israel Hamas War Gaza Peace Plan
