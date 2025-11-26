Chennai Received 220,000 H-1B Visas? US Economist Flags Dave Brat ‘Large-Scale Fraud’

America’s H-1B visa programme is facing renewed political fire after economist and former US Representative Dave Brat alleged that the system has been overwhelmed by widespread fraud. Speaking on a podcast, Brat claimed that the Chennai district in India alone received more than double the number of visas permitted annually across the entire United States.

Despite the statutory cap of 85,000 H-1B visas, Brat argued that Chennai accounted for 220,000 such visas — an astonishing figure that he said underscores a system “captured by industrial-scale fraud”, as per a report on India Today. He pointed out the dominance of Indian applicants in the programme, saying that India receives 71 per cent of all H-1B visas, followed by China at just 12 per cent. For Brat, these lopsided figures signalled systemic manipulation, warning that fraudulent entries could threaten American employment, homeownership stability, and long-term economic security. He insisted that many applicants were not genuinely skilled workers.

Chennai Consulate Among World’s Busiest Visa Hubs

Reports show that the US consulate in Chennai processed around 220,000 H-1B visas and a further 140,000 H-4 dependent visas in 2024. The consulate serves applicants from four major southern states — Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana — making it one of the largest H-1B adjudication centres globally, as reported by Times of India.

The scale of these numbers, paired with Brat’s allegations, has placed Chennai at the centre of the latest controversy surrounding temporary skilled worker migration to the United States.

H-1B Debate Intensifies As US Elections Loom

The programme, which allows US companies to recruit specialised foreign professionals—especially in tech—continues to attract intense political scrutiny. Indian nationals remain its largest beneficiaries, making up about 70 per cent of H-1B holders in 2024.

In recent years, both H-1B skilled-worker visas and F-1 student visas have been targeted by MAGA-aligned critics who argue that the programmes disadvantage American workers. Yet, the US President has publicly defended the H-1B route, noting that the nation needs global talent to maintain its economic competitiveness and meet workforce shortages.