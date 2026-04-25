H-1B Visa Faces 3-Year Ban Push Under Trump-Era Plan: How Will It Impact Indians?

The H-1B visa programme, widely used by US tech firms to hire skilled foreign workers, especially from India, is facing fresh uncertainty under the Donald Trump-led administration, as Republican lawmakers push for a sweeping overhaul, including a proposed three-year suspension.

This comes months after the administration announced a steep $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications.

A group of Republican lawmakers has now introduced legislation seeking a temporary halt to the programme, arguing it has been misused to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labour. The bill, titled the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, was introduced by Eli Crane and backed by seven co-sponsors.

What Is The Bill?

The proposed legislation outlines sweeping changes to the H-1B visa programme, signalling a major shift in US immigration policy.

Under the bill, the annual H-1B cap would be sharply reduced from 65,000 to 25,000, with existing exemptions removed. The current lottery-based allocation system would be replaced with a wage-based selection process.

Employers would be required to certify that no qualified American worker is available for the role and confirm that no recent layoffs have been carried out. The proposal also sets a steep minimum salary threshold of $200,000 per year for H-1B hires.

The bill further seeks to bar H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and prohibits third-party staffing agencies from employing them. It also disallows visa holders from bringing dependents to the United States.

In addition, federal agencies would be barred from sponsoring or employing nonimmigrant workers, while the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme would be discontinued.

Reinforcing the temporary nature of nonimmigrant visas, the legislation proposes to prevent H-1B holders from transitioning to permanent residency. It also mandates that nonimmigrants must leave the US before switching to another visa category.

Impact On Indian Professionals

The move is particularly significant for Indian workers, who form one of the largest groups of H-1B recipients, especially in the technology and healthcare sectors.

The bill also proposes replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process, requiring employers to prove the unavailability of qualified American workers, and ensuring no recent layoffs. Additional provisions include banning multiple job holdings for H-1B workers and restricting third-party staffing firms from employing them.

Further measures aim to bar federal agencies from hiring nonimmigrant workers, end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, and prevent H-1B holders from transitioning to permanent residency—reinforcing the temporary nature of the visa.

It also mandates that nonimmigrant workers must leave the US before switching visa categories.

Defending the proposal, Crane said the government must prioritise American workers over corporate interests, adding that reforms are needed to ensure job opportunities are not taken away from qualified citizens.

Can US Legally Revoke H-1B?

In the Steve Bannon's podcast, a immigration policy expert said that it is possible. Rosemary Jenks that if it is passed the H-1B holder would have to leave US in 3 years.

CRANE’S “HISTORIC” BILL



Rosemary Jenks: “This bill is absolutely historic. It would pause all H-1B visa issuances for a period of three years. During that three-year period, every H-1B visa holder who is currently in the United States would have to leave.”@Bannons_WarRoom pic.twitter.com/uXO6Ep3ITK — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 23, 2026

She said, "Rosemary Jenks: “This bill is absolutely historic. It would pause all H-1B visa issuances for a period of three years. During that three-year period, every H-1B visa holder who is currently in the United States would have to leave.” "