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HomeNewsWorldH-1B Visa Faces 3-Year Ban Push Under Trump-Era Plan: How Will It Impact Indians?

H-1B Visa Faces 3-Year Ban Push Under Trump-Era Plan: How Will It Impact Indians?

H-1B visas face uncertainty as Donald Trump-era Republicans propose a 3-year suspension and sweeping curbs. The bill cites job protection for Americans, raising concerns for Indian professionals.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Republican lawmakers propose H-1B visa overhaul, seeking three-year suspension.
  • Bill introduces wage-based selection, higher salary, and employer certifications.

The H-1B visa programme, widely used by US tech firms to hire skilled foreign workers, especially from India, is facing fresh uncertainty under the Donald Trump-led administration, as Republican lawmakers push for a sweeping overhaul, including a proposed three-year suspension.

This comes months after the administration announced a steep $100,000 fee on new H-1B applications.

A group of Republican lawmakers has now introduced legislation seeking a temporary halt to the programme, arguing it has been misused to replace American workers with lower-cost foreign labour. The bill, titled the End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, was introduced by Eli Crane and backed by seven co-sponsors.

What Is The Bill?

The proposed legislation outlines sweeping changes to the H-1B visa programme, signalling a major shift in US immigration policy.

Under the bill, the annual H-1B cap would be sharply reduced from 65,000 to 25,000, with existing exemptions removed. The current lottery-based allocation system would be replaced with a wage-based selection process.

Employers would be required to certify that no qualified American worker is available for the role and confirm that no recent layoffs have been carried out. The proposal also sets a steep minimum salary threshold of $200,000 per year for H-1B hires.

The bill further seeks to bar H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and prohibits third-party staffing agencies from employing them. It also disallows visa holders from bringing dependents to the United States.

In addition, federal agencies would be barred from sponsoring or employing nonimmigrant workers, while the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme would be discontinued.

Reinforcing the temporary nature of nonimmigrant visas, the legislation proposes to prevent H-1B holders from transitioning to permanent residency. It also mandates that nonimmigrants must leave the US before switching to another visa category.

Impact On Indian Professionals

The move is particularly significant for Indian workers, who form one of the largest groups of H-1B recipients, especially in the technology and healthcare sectors.

The bill also proposes replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection process, requiring employers to prove the unavailability of qualified American workers, and ensuring no recent layoffs. Additional provisions include banning multiple job holdings for H-1B workers and restricting third-party staffing firms from employing them.

Further measures aim to bar federal agencies from hiring nonimmigrant workers, end the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, and prevent H-1B holders from transitioning to permanent residency—reinforcing the temporary nature of the visa.

It also mandates that nonimmigrant workers must leave the US before switching visa categories.

Defending the proposal, Crane said the government must prioritise American workers over corporate interests, adding that reforms are needed to ensure job opportunities are not taken away from qualified citizens.

Can US Legally Revoke H-1B?

In the Steve Bannon's podcast, a immigration policy expert said that it is possible. Rosemary Jenks that if it is passed the H-1B holder would have to leave US in 3 years.

She said, "Rosemary Jenks: “This bill is absolutely historic. It would pause all H-1B visa issuances for a period of three years. During that three-year period, every H-1B visa holder who is currently in the United States would have to leave.” "

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed 'End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026'?

This bill seeks to significantly overhaul the H-1B visa program, including a potential three-year suspension and changes to allocation and salary requirements.

How would the proposed bill change the H-1B visa selection process?

The bill proposes replacing the current lottery system with a wage-based selection, requiring employers to prove no qualified American worker is available.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 05:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
H-1B Visa Donald Trump H-1B Visa Donald Trump. H-1B Visa Abuse Act Impact On Indian Professionals Optional Practical Training
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