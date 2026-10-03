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English NewsNewsWorldGulfstream Jet With 6 On Board Vanishes En Route From Bermuda To Boston

Gulfstream Jet With 6 On Board Vanishes En Route From Bermuda To Boston

After the FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard mobilised air and surface crews to search for the missing plane.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Coast Guard searches for missing Gulfstream jet.
  • Six people aboard, lost contact Bermuda to Boston.
  • Search off Nantucket follows dramatic descent indication.

The US Coast Guard on Saturday launched a search operation for a Gulfstream jet with six people aboard after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the aircraft while it was travelling from Bermuda to Boston.

After the FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard mobilised air and surface crews to search for the missing plane.

Search Underway Off Nantucket

The Coast Guard said in a post on X, “US Coast Guard is searching for a Gulfstream aircraft with 6 persons on board. Federal Aviation Administration reported losing contact w/the aircraft early Saturday morning. USCG air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available.”

In a subsequent update, the agency said the aircraft was travelling from Bermuda to Boston and that the current search area was off the coast of Nantucket.

“#UPDATE : the plane was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Current search area is off the coast of Nantucket. Aircraft is a Gulfstream G100 (Tail #CGRJP),” it said.

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Aircraft Vanishes From Radar

The aircraft involved is a Gulfstream G100, a twin-engine mid-size jet. According to flight-tracking data, it took off from Bermuda International Airport late Friday evening, with Boston as its intended destination.

Tracking records suggest the aircraft underwent a dramatic descent in altitude shortly before radar contact was lost.

Officials have not stated whether the aircraft crashed. The exact circumstances behind the loss of contact also remain unclear.

The names and current status of the six passengers and crew members aboard have not been disclosed.

Coast Guard Deploys Air And Surface Teams

Air Station Cape Cod, USCG Station Brant Point in Nantucket and the USCGC William Sparling, a Fast Response Cutter, are involved in the search operation, according to the US Coast Guard.

No additional details have been made available to the public so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the US Coast Guard currently searching for?

The US Coast Guard is searching for a Gulfstream G100 jet with six people aboard. The Federal Aviation Administration reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning.

Where was the aircraft traveling to and from?

The aircraft was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Tracking data suggests it took off from Bermuda International Airport late Friday evening.

Where is the current search area located?

The current search area for the missing aircraft is off the coast of Nantucket. USCG air and surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft.

How many people were on board the missing jet?

There were six people aboard the Gulfstream jet when the Federal Aviation Administration lost contact with the aircraft. Their names and current status have not been disclosed.

What happened before radar contact was lost with the aircraft?

Tracking records suggest the aircraft underwent a dramatic descent in altitude shortly before radar contact was lost. The exact circumstances behind the loss of contact remain unclear.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boston Gulfstream Jet With 6 On Board Vanishes From Bermuda To Boston Bermuda
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