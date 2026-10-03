Gulfstream Jet With 6 On Board Vanishes En Route From Bermuda To Boston

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US Coast Guard searches for missing Gulfstream jet.

Six people aboard, lost contact Bermuda to Boston.

Search off Nantucket follows dramatic descent indication.

The US Coast Guard on Saturday launched a search operation for a Gulfstream jet with six people aboard after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lost contact with the aircraft while it was travelling from Bermuda to Boston.

After the FAA reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday morning, the Coast Guard mobilised air and surface crews to search for the missing plane.

Search Underway Off Nantucket

The Coast Guard said in a post on X, “US Coast Guard is searching for a Gulfstream aircraft with 6 persons on board. Federal Aviation Administration reported losing contact w/the aircraft early Saturday morning. USCG air & surface crews have launched in search of the aircraft. Updates will be provided here as info becomes available.”

In a subsequent update, the agency said the aircraft was travelling from Bermuda to Boston and that the current search area was off the coast of Nantucket.

“#UPDATE : the plane was traveling from Bermuda to Boston. Current search area is off the coast of Nantucket. Aircraft is a Gulfstream G100 (Tail #CGRJP),” it said.

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Aircraft Vanishes From Radar

The aircraft involved is a Gulfstream G100, a twin-engine mid-size jet. According to flight-tracking data, it took off from Bermuda International Airport late Friday evening, with Boston as its intended destination.

Tracking records suggest the aircraft underwent a dramatic descent in altitude shortly before radar contact was lost.

Officials have not stated whether the aircraft crashed. The exact circumstances behind the loss of contact also remain unclear.

The names and current status of the six passengers and crew members aboard have not been disclosed.

Coast Guard Deploys Air And Surface Teams

Air Station Cape Cod, USCG Station Brant Point in Nantucket and the USCGC William Sparling, a Fast Response Cutter, are involved in the search operation, according to the US Coast Guard.

No additional details have been made available to the public so far.

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