Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday rejected reports that Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was subjected to mistreatment while in Israeli custody following her detention during the Hamas–Sumud flotilla mission bound for Gaza.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said: “The claims regarding the mistreatment of Greta Thunberg and other detainees from the Hamas–Sumud flotilla are brazen lies. All the detainees’ legal rights are fully upheld. Interestingly enough, Greta herself and other detainees refused to expedite their deportation and insisted on prolonging their stay in custody. Greta also did not complain to the Israeli authorities about any of these ludicrous and baseless allegations – because they never occurred.”

Greta’s Complaint to Swedish Officials

According to The Guardian, Thunberg informed Swedish authorities that she had experienced poor conditions while in Israeli detention. Correspondence accessed by the newspaper showed that a Swedish embassy official who met her in prison reported that the activist complained of dehydration, insufficient food and water, and skin rashes she attributed to bedbug bites.

“She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces,” read the email from a Swedish foreign ministry official.

Another detainee reportedly told Swedish diplomats that Thunberg was “forced to hold flags while pictures were taken,” though the identity of the flags remains unclear. The official noted Thunberg was asked to sign a document but “did not want to sign anything she did not understand.”

The Guardian cited other participants of the flotilla who supported Thunberg’s account. Turkish activist Ersin Çelik told Anadolu news agency that Israeli forces “dragged little Greta [Thunberg] by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag.”

Italian journalist Lorenzo D’Agostino, another flotilla member, told reporters upon returning to Istanbul that Thunberg was “wrapped in the Israeli flag and paraded like a trophy” — a description that evoked “disbelief and anger” among witnesses.

The Global Sumud Flotilla reportedly consisted of over 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid in an attempt to challenge Israel’s 16-year maritime blockade on Gaza. Between Thursday and Friday, Israeli forces intercepted all boats and detained 437 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers.

Lawyers from the NGO Adalah claimed that detainees’ rights were “systematically violated,” with reports of denial of water, sanitation, medication, and legal representation. The Italian legal team representing the flotilla said those in custody were kept “for hours without food or water – until late last night,” adding that “a packet of crisps handed to Greta and shown to the cameras” was the only item offered initially, The Guardian's report stated.

During a visit to the Ashdod port, Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was seen in a video describing the flotilla participants as “terrorists,” referring to them in Hebrew as he stood before rows of detainees. His spokesperson confirmed the footage was filmed Thursday night.

The Swedish foreign ministry said its embassy in Tel Aviv had visited nine Swedish nationals held by Israel and had “stressed the importance of swift processing and the possibility of returning home to Sweden.” It added that food, clean water, and access to legal counsel must be provided to all detainees.

Israel’s embassy, however, dismissed the accusations as “complete lies,” stating that all detainees “were given access to water, food and toilets; they were not denied access to legal counsel, and all their legal rights, including access to medical care, were fully upheld.”

“Israel is and will remain a state governed by the rule of law, committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals in accordance with international standards,” the embassy said, as quoted by the report.