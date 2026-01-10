'Going To Do It Hard Way': Trump Says US Won’t Let Russia Or China ‘Occupy’ Greenland

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again thrust Greenland into the global spotlight, reviving his controversial push to bring the Arctic territory under American control and making clear that military force remains on the table if diplomacy fails. Speaking on Friday during a White House meeting with senior oil industry executives, Trump brushed aside Denmark’s authority over Greenland, despite its status as a self-governing territory within the Danish realm.

A Strategic Island In Washington’s Crosshairs

At the meeting, Trump told industry leaders that the United States intended to move forward on Greenland regardless of external approval. While he signaled a preference for reaching an agreement without confrontation, he openly acknowledged that harsher measures could follow if cooperation was not forthcoming. The president framed the issue as a matter of national interest, stressing that control over Greenland would strengthen America’s strategic position in the Arctic.

"If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said, as reported by AFP.

Trump argued that the island’s vast natural resources and geographic location made it indispensable to U.S. security planning. He warned that Washington could not afford inaction, claiming that failure to act would open the door for rival powers to expand their influence in the region.

Russia, China & Arctic Equation

Pointing to increased Russian and Chinese military activity across the Arctic, Trump insisted the United States must act decisively to prevent either power from gaining a foothold in Greenland. Although both Moscow and Beijing have stepped up their Arctic presence in recent years, neither country has asserted a territorial claim over the island, reported Guardian.

Nevertheless, Trump maintained that delaying action would invite strategic risks. He suggested the U.S. would proceed either through cooperation or through more forceful means if required.

Allies Alarmed As Old Proposal Resurfaces

The president’s comments sent shockwaves through Denmark and other European allies, particularly given that the United States already operates a military base in Greenland. Trump first floated the idea of acquiring the island in 2019 during his initial term, a proposal that was swiftly rejected by both Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

His renewed focus comes shortly after a U.S. operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, signaling what observers see as a more assertive White House posture. Trump emphasised that Greenland was “urgently needed” for America’s defense strategy.

Local Opposition, NATO Concerns

Public opinion in Greenland remains firmly against any U.S. takeover. A 2025 survey showed 85% of Greenlanders opposed American control, while support for a military seizure among Americans stood at just 7%.