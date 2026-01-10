Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Going To Do It Hard Way': Trump Says US Won’t Let Russia Or China ‘Occupy’ Greenland

'Going To Do It Hard Way': Trump Says US Won’t Let Russia Or China ‘Occupy’ Greenland

Trump revives his push to control Greenland, warning the U.S. will act with or without approval as allies fear fallout for NATO and Arctic stability.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 07:52 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again thrust Greenland into the global spotlight, reviving his controversial push to bring the Arctic territory under American control and making clear that military force remains on the table if diplomacy fails. Speaking on Friday during a White House meeting with senior oil industry executives, Trump brushed aside Denmark’s authority over Greenland, despite its status as a self-governing territory within the Danish realm.

A Strategic Island In Washington’s Crosshairs

At the meeting, Trump told industry leaders that the United States intended to move forward on Greenland regardless of external approval. While he signaled a preference for reaching an agreement without confrontation, he openly acknowledged that harsher measures could follow if cooperation was not forthcoming. The president framed the issue as a matter of national interest, stressing that control over Greenland would strengthen America’s strategic position in the Arctic.

"If we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," Trump said, as reported by AFP. 

Trump argued that the island’s vast natural resources and geographic location made it indispensable to U.S. security planning. He warned that Washington could not afford inaction, claiming that failure to act would open the door for rival powers to expand their influence in the region.

Russia, China & Arctic Equation

Pointing to increased Russian and Chinese military activity across the Arctic, Trump insisted the United States must act decisively to prevent either power from gaining a foothold in Greenland. Although both Moscow and Beijing have stepped up their Arctic presence in recent years, neither country has asserted a territorial claim over the island, reported Guardian.

Nevertheless, Trump maintained that delaying action would invite strategic risks. He suggested the U.S. would proceed either through cooperation or through more forceful means if required.

Allies Alarmed As Old Proposal Resurfaces

The president’s comments sent shockwaves through Denmark and other European allies, particularly given that the United States already operates a military base in Greenland. Trump first floated the idea of acquiring the island in 2019 during his initial term, a proposal that was swiftly rejected by both Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

His renewed focus comes shortly after a U.S. operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, signaling what observers see as a more assertive White House posture. Trump emphasised that Greenland was “urgently needed” for America’s defense strategy.

Local Opposition, NATO Concerns

Public opinion in Greenland remains firmly against any U.S. takeover. A 2025 survey showed 85% of Greenlanders opposed American control, while support for a military seizure among Americans stood at just 7%.

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
News
Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests
Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget