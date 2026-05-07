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HomeNewsWorld‘God Is Good’: Karoline Leavitt Announces Arrival Of Baby Viviana

‘God Is Good’: Karoline Leavitt Announces Arrival Of Baby Viviana

In the post shared on social media, Leavitt revealed that her daughter, whom the family will call “Vivi”, was born on May 1.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karoline Leavitt announced her daughter Viviana was born May 1.
  • Baby
  • Leavitt thanked supporters for their prayers during pregnancy.

Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her daughter, Viviana, sharing an emotional post alongside a photograph of herself holding the newborn.

In the post shared on social media, Leavitt revealed that her daughter, whom the family will call “Vivi”, was born on May 1.

‘Our Hearts Instantly Exploded With Love’

Announcing the birth, Leavitt wrote, “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕”

ALSO READ: 40 Passengers Left Cruise Ship After First Death - Multiple Countries On Alert

She added that the baby is “perfect and healthy” and said the family is adjusting to life with its newest member.

‘Big Brother Is Joyfully Adjusting’

Leavitt also shared that her son has warmly welcomed his baby sister.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.”

ALSO READ: ‘This Is Not COVID’: WHO Reassures Public Over Hantavirus Outbreak

The post included a picture of Leavitt cradling the newborn in her arms.

Thanks Supporters For Prayers During Pregnancy

The Trump administration official also thanked supporters who had sent prayers and wishes during her pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.🙏”

The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages and reactions across social media.

Before You Go

Breaking: Police Detain 3 Local History-Sheeters in Chandranath Rath Murder Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

When was Karoline Leavitt's daughter born?

Karoline Leavitt's daughter, Viviana, was born on May 1st. She will be affectionately called 'Vivi' by the family.

How is the baby described?

The baby, Viviana, is described as perfect and healthy. Her family is adjusting well to her arrival.

How is the baby's older brother reacting?

The baby's big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. The family is enjoying this time together.

What did Karoline Leavitt say about her pregnancy prayers?

Karoline Leavitt thanked supporters for their prayers during her pregnancy, stating she truly felt them and expressed gratitude for God's goodness.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Administration Karoline Leavitt Karoline Leavitt Announces Arrival Of Baby Viviana
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