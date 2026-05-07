‘God Is Good’: Karoline Leavitt Announces Arrival Of Baby Viviana

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karoline Leavitt announced her daughter Viviana was born May 1.

Baby

Leavitt thanked supporters for their prayers during pregnancy.

Karoline Leavitt has announced the birth of her daughter, Viviana, sharing an emotional post alongside a photograph of herself holding the newborn.

On May 1st, Viviana aka “Vivi” joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕



She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.



Thank you to… pic.twitter.com/wM1P1zEGsa May 7, 2026

In the post shared on social media, Leavitt revealed that her daughter, whom the family will call “Vivi”, was born on May 1.

‘Our Hearts Instantly Exploded With Love’

Announcing the birth, Leavitt wrote, “On May 1st, Viviana aka ‘Vivi’ joined our family, and our hearts instantly exploded with love. 💕”

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She added that the baby is “perfect and healthy” and said the family is adjusting to life with its newest member.

‘Big Brother Is Joyfully Adjusting’

Leavitt also shared that her son has warmly welcomed his baby sister.

“She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble.”

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The post included a picture of Leavitt cradling the newborn in her arms.

Thanks Supporters For Prayers During Pregnancy

The Trump administration official also thanked supporters who had sent prayers and wishes during her pregnancy.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with prayers during my pregnancy - I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.🙏”

The announcement quickly drew congratulatory messages and reactions across social media.