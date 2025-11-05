Indian-Origin Ghazala Hashmi Becomes Virginia’s First Muslim Lt Governor

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a landmark victory, Indian-origin Democrat Ghazala Hashmi has been elected as the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, defeating Republican contender John Reid in a tightly contested race. Her win marks a historic first — Hashmi becomes both the first Muslim and first South Asian American to hold the position in the state’s history.



Hashmi’s political journey began in 2019, when she captured a traditionally Republican seat to enter the Virginia Senate, representing the 15th District, as per a report on NDTV. Her unexpected triumph that year signaled a shift in Virginia’s political landscape. Since then, she has established herself as a progressive voice, notably chairing the Senate Education and Health Committee, where she championed initiatives related to public education, healthcare, and reproductive rights.



As Lieutenant Governor, Hashmi will preside over the Virginia Senate, which currently has a narrow 21–19 Democratic majority, and will play a decisive role in breaking tie votes. Her elevation to statewide office will trigger a special election to fill her Senate seat.

Who Is Ghazala Hashmi?

Born in Hyderabad, India, in 1964, Hashmi immigrated to the United States as a child. A lifelong educator, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University and a Ph.D. in American literature from Emory University, reported Times of India. Before entering politics, she worked in higher education administration and community engagement.



Hashmi’s father, Professor Zia Hashmi, and mother, Tanveer Hashmi, both held distinguished academic backgrounds, instilling in her a deep respect for learning and service. She resides in Richmond with her husband, Azhar Rafiq, and their daughters, Yasmin and Noor.

Her victory coincided with that of Abigail Spanberger, who unseated Republican Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, signaling a strong showing for Democrats in Virginia — one of the two states, along with New Jersey, to hold gubernatorial elections this week.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Election, Defeats Andrew Cuomo And Curtis Sliwa