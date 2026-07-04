Germany's AfD Re-Elects Alice Weidel, Tino Chrupalla As Party Co-Leaders

Delegates at the Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) party convention in Erfurt confirmed Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla in their roles as co-leaders.

Weidel, who comes from western Germany, secured 81% of the vote, consolidating her position at the top of the party. Chrupalla, from eastern Germany, won 70% — a sharp drop from the 83% he received two years ago.

The result could fuel renewed debate within the party over whether to retain its dual-leadership structure. Under AfD bylaws, a single-leader model would also be permitted.

Weidel Vows Tough Deportation Policy

In her address, Weidel launched a pointed attack on Germany's conservative bloc, comprised of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Weidel accused conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz of announcing reforms he had no intention of delivering.

"We will carry out rigorous deportations!" she told delegates, drawing loud applause from the hall.

Chrupalla, for his part, focused on the party’s ambitions for power. He described the AfD as having evolved into a mainstream "people’s party."

"We want to govern — and we will govern — first at the state level, then nationally," Chrupalla said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.