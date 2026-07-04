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English NewsNewsWorldGermany's AfD Re-Elects Alice Weidel, Tino Chrupalla As Party Co-Leaders

Germany's AfD Re-Elects Alice Weidel, Tino Chrupalla As Party Co-Leaders

Party delegates of the far-right AfD are meeting in Erfurt as tens of thousands of people are protesting the event. Meanwhile, Jürgen Klopp said he was "ready" to jump in as Germany's head coach.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

 

Delegates at the Alternative for Germany’s (AfD) party convention in Erfurt confirmed Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla in their roles as co-leaders.

Weidel, who comes from western Germany, secured 81% of the vote, consolidating her position at the top of the party. Chrupalla, from eastern Germany, won 70% — a sharp drop from the 83% he received two years ago.

The result could fuel renewed debate within the party over whether to retain its dual-leadership structure. Under AfD bylaws, a single-leader model would also be permitted.

Weidel Vows Tough Deportation Policy

In her address, Weidel launched a pointed attack on Germany's conservative bloc, comprised of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

Weidel accused conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz of announcing reforms he had no intention of delivering.

"We will carry out rigorous deportations!" she told delegates, drawing loud applause from the hall.

Chrupalla, for his part, focused on the party’s ambitions for power. He described the AfD as having evolved into a mainstream "people’s party."

"We want to govern — and we will govern — first at the state level, then nationally," Chrupalla said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Germany News AfD Erfurt
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