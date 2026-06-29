Germany Experiences Sudden Cooldown After Extreme Heat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Germany reported 15 swimming fatalities due to extreme heatwave.

Record 41.7C heatwave ended, temperatures plunged across Germany.

German Foreign Minister travels Americas, meeting US counterpart planned.

Germany is to see normal summer temperatures once more on Monday, with highs of between 25-29 degrees Celsius (77-84.2 F) expected across most of the country, according to the German Weather Service (DWD).

The drop comes after days of extreme heat, with a record temperature of 41.7 C hit on Sunday in the eastern state of Brandenburg, according to preliminary data.

That was the third temperature record for Germany in three days, with 41.3 C measured in the western city of Saarbrücken on Friday and 41.4 C in the same location on Saturday followed by 41.5 C in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt, all according to preliminary readings.

A DWD spokeswoman said June 2026 would now likely be among the "Top 3" Junes since measurements began.

The end of the heat wave in Germany was accompanied by major storms in many locations.

It has now moved on to eastern Europe and the Balkans.

Germany has already warmed by 2.5 degrees C (4.5 degrees F) in comparison with the pre-industrial era — more than the global average.

Europe as a whole is also warming faster than any other continent, according to the World Health Organizaton.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.