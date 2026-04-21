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HomeNewsWorldClash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used: VIDEO

Clash Erupts Inside Gurdwara In Germany; 11 Injured As Kirpans, Suspected Firearm Used: VIDEO

At least 11 people were injured after a violent clash erupted inside a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, involving around 40 individuals.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Violent clash erupted in Moers, Germany gurdwara, injuring 11.
  • Around 40 people involved, some wielding knives and kirpans.
  • Dispute over gurdwara management and funds triggered the conflict.
  • Police are investigating, with one suspect detained at the scene.

A violent clash broke out inside a gurdwara in Moers, Germany, leaving at least 11 people injured and triggering a large-scale police response, according to reports.

Videos circulating on social media, reportedly filmed within the place of worship in the Duisburg area, show members of two groups locked in a fierce altercation. The footage contains disturbing scenes, with individuals seen wielding sharp weapons, including knives and kirpans.

Weapons Used, Large Police Deployment Follows

German newspaper Bild reported that around 40 people were involved in the confrontation, prompting authorities to deploy special police tactical units to contain the situation.

Witnesses said the violence escalated rapidly, with pepper spray and even a firearm allegedly used inside the religious premises. The presence of multiple weapons added to the chaos, forcing many worshippers to flee in panic.

Dispute Linked To Gurdwara Management: Police

The exact trigger behind the clash remains under investigation. However, initial findings by police suggest the dispute may be connected to the election of a new board of directors. Reports indicate that disagreements over the control of gurdwara funds and internal management may have fuelled tensions between rival groups.

A 56-year-old member of the congregation, who witnessed the incident on Monday, told Bild that the attack appeared premeditated. “Shortly before the service began, the attackers suddenly had pepper spray and used it on their opponents. Then one of them fired a pistol. And I also saw knives,” the witness said.

The witness added that longstanding disagreements between former and current board members had created friction. “There have been problems for some time, mainly about influence and control over the temple. When the attack began, many fled in panic; it could have been far worse. Fortunately, no one’s life is in danger,” they said.

Emergency responders treated the injured at the scene, with paramedics and an emergency physician providing immediate care.

Police detained at least one suspect at the scene, while the criminal investigation department has launched a probe to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Authorities have yet to recover the firearm used in the incident. However, shell casings found at the scene suggest it may have been a blank-firing pistol.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the gurdwara in Moers, Germany?

A violent clash occurred inside the gurdwara, resulting in at least 11 injuries and a significant police response.

What weapons were reportedly used during the incident?

Reports indicate that sharp weapons like knives and kirpans were used. Pepper spray and a firearm were also allegedly deployed.

What is the suspected cause of the conflict?

Police investigations suggest the dispute may be linked to the election of a new board of directors and disagreements over gurdwara funds.

How many people were involved in the altercation?

Approximately 40 people were reportedly involved in the confrontation.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
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