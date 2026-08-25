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English NewsNewsWorldGermans Swap Socialising For Screen Time In Their Free Hours

Germans Swap Socialising For Screen Time In Their Free Hours

People are spending less time going out with friends and more of their leisure time online. AI is now part of that shift.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 25 Aug 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • German socializing declined, shifting towards individual digital activities.
  • Digital activity, including AI use, sharply increased across age groups.
  • Despite digital rise, physical activity and volunteering also increased.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Germans are spending less of their free time socializing with friends and more on individually planned and digital activities, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

Meeting friends remains the most important social leisure activity, but its role has weakened significantly over time.

How Germans are spending their free time now

The Hamburg Foundation for Future Studies found that just 19% of 3,000 respondents said they regularly went out with friends, down from 37% when its first "Leisure Monitor" was conducted 40 years ago.

"Traditional sociability is losing reach, while social contacts are increasingly shifting toward individually planned and digital forms," said Ulrich Reinhardt, the foundation's scientific director.

He said everyday leisure was increasingly dominated by internet use, television, music and smartphones. Digital activities have grown sharply:

  • 82% listen to music digitally at least weekly, up from 52% in 2016.
  • 71% use social media weekly, up from 48%.
  • 33% play video games weekly, up from 9%.

Artificial intelligence is now used at least once a week by 42% of respondents, rising to 62% among 18- to 24-year-olds.

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Reinhardt said younger users were turning to AI not just for information, but also for advice, reassurance and, in some cases, as a substitute for friendship.

Are Germans becoming less active?

Surprisingly, the survey found that Germans were more physically active than they once were.

The survey found that 53% now exercise at least once a week, compared with just 18% in 1986.

Doing nothing or simply relaxing has also become more common, rising 15 percentage points since 2016 to 62%.

The popularity of joining clubs has remained stable, with 18% taking part weekly in sports, singing or other associations. Regular volunteering has even increased, from 6% 40 years ago to 12% today.

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(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How has Germans' socializing with friends changed recently?

Germans are spending less time socializing with friends. Only 19% now regularly go out with friends, a significant drop from 37% 40 years ago. This indicates a shift away from traditional social activities.

What kind of digital activities are Germans engaging in more frequently?

Weekly digital music listening (82%), social media use (71%), and video gaming (33%) have sharply increased. This reflects a significant shift towards digital leisure activities among Germans.

How are Germans, especially younger ones, using artificial intelligence?

42% of Germans use AI weekly; 62% among 18-24 year olds. Younger users utilize AI for information, advice, reassurance, and at times, as a friendship substitute.

Are Germans becoming less physically active in their free time?

Germans are surprisingly more physically active, with 53% exercising weekly, up from 18% in 1986. Additionally, relaxing or doing nothing is more common, now at 62%.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 25 Aug 2026 11:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Friends Screen Time Social Time
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