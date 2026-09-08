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English NewsNewsWorldGerman Police Arrest 48-Year-Old Suspect Over Series Of Power Grid Attacks

German Police Arrest 48-Year-Old Suspect Over Series Of Power Grid Attacks

Investigators say the suspect used homemade rockets and conductive wire to target high-voltage lines in three German states, apparently as part of a campaign against fossil fuels.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 08 Sep 2026 11:07 PM (IST)

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

German police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 48-year-old man suspected of carrying out a series of sabotage attacks on the country's electricity network.

The suspect was reportedly spotted near the Weisweiler power station, close to Aachen in western Germany, after being sought by authorities for several days.

How were the attacks carried out?

Investigators suspect the man of trying to cause short circuits at several locations in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Brandenburg and Saxony over the past week, using homemade rockets to fire thin conductive wire across high-voltage power lines.

The method appears to have worked in at least two cases.

In Bergheim, west of Cologne, several units at a power station were put out of operation for several days.

At a substation near the Jänschwalde power station in Brandenburg, more than 20 homemade rockets were allegedly used to fire conductive material onto power lines, causing two short circuits.

However, neither incident resulted in a power outage.

Last week, armed police located and raided a truck thought to have been used in the attacks.

What was the suspected motive?

Investigators have linked a series of letters claiming responsibility for the attacks to the 48-year-old suspect from Gevelsberg, in the southern Ruhr region.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the letters contained information that could only have been known to the perpetrator.

"The knowledge revealed in these letters is clearly knowledge belonging to the perpetrator," Dobrindt said.

He described the attacks as apparent "climate terrorism" carried out by a lone offender.

In the letters, the suspected attacker reportedly justified targeting the electricity network as part of a campaign against fossil fuels.

"Generating electricity from fossil fuels is a crime," one of the letters said.

Lignite is still mined and used for electricity generation in all three states where the suspected attacks took place. The burning of lignite releases massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the air, a major factor in climate breakdown.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 08 Sep 2026 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Weisweiler Power Station Power Grid Sabotage Case
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