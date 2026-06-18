Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGerman FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks

German FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, in an interview with DW, underscores the trans-Atlantic partnership, close cooperation with Poland, continued support for Ukraine and European unity.

Reported By : Deutsche Welle | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Germany commits to Poland, acknowledges guilt, seeks future normality.

Long before taking office, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was already a politician deeply engaged in trans-Atlantic relations and kept a close eye on Central and Eastern Europe.

Within the federal government, he is seen as someone for whom support for Ukraine in its war with Russia is a key priority. He also has personal ties to Poland, with family roots in the region around Bydgoszcz. He maintains a close and friendly relationship with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski.

On the occasion of the signing of the German-Polish defense agreement, DW spoke with Wadephul about these issues.

Speaking about trans-Atlantic relations, the foreign minister said they are "no longer as straightforward as they used to be," adding that the United States nevertheless remains a partner. What concerns him most, he said, is the cohesion of Europe, which is of decisive importance.

Germany's commitment to NATO allies

The minister said that the German-Polish defense agreement underlines mutual defense commitments within NATO. Wadephul was unequivocal: "We won't hesitate for a second ... if NATO territory is attacked — and this can only mean by Russia — German soldiers will immediately defend every centimeter."

For Wadephul, support for Ukraine is central to European security policy. A Ukrainian flag even hangs in his office. "We need to support Ukraine together," the foreign minister said.

He also spoke with unusual clarity about Russia as the aggressor. Asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin might have more endurance, he replied firmly: "Definitely not. We will always have more staying power." The Russian war of aggression, he said, has fundamentally changed everything.

"Any remaining illusions about a possible understanding with Russia have been destroyed by the war of aggression," he said.

While he did not rule out diplomatic efforts, he insisted they must be conducted "without any illusions." For the foreseeable future, Europe's security will have to be organized against Russia, Wadephul stressed.

Poland, he added, plays a key role in this context. He said he understands the occasional criticism from Warsaw that key European coordination formats, such as the E3 (Germany, France and Italy) cooperation to support Ukraine, do not include sufficient Polish involvement.

"We could not support Ukraine without Poland," he said, adding, "The E3 format will not set a single comma without Poland agreeing."

Germany's historic responsibility to Poland

Overall, relations between Germany and Poland are significantly better than is often assumed, said the minister.

"We are on an equal footing," Wadephul said, adding that Poland is of considerable importance for Germany and Europe.

At the same time, Wadephul stressed Germany's historic responsibility toward Poland: "Germans bear an immense amount of guilt."

He views recurring anti-German sentiment in Poland with regret. "That troubles me," he said. "But let us now shape the European future together."

He also argued that the remaining survivors of German crimes committed during the occupation in the Second World War should be compensated.

For the future of German-Polish relations, Wadephul wishes above all for one thing: normality. "To be quite honest: boring normality. If we had that, everything would be fine," he said.

At the end of the interview, he became more personal. Asked about Poland as a travel destination, he smiled and noted that things often run more smoothly there. He added: "Frankly, the food in Poland usually tastes better to me than in Germany."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)

Before You Go

Ayodhya Donation Probe Intensifies: SIT Questions Key Figures as Counting Room Video Fuels Row

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Wadephul's view on Germany's relationship with Poland?

He believes relations are better than assumed, with Poland playing a key role. He acknowledges Germany's historic responsibility and desires 'boring normality' for future relations.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 18 Jun 2026 06:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Russia Ukraine War NATO Ukraine European Unity Johann Wadephul
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
German FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks
German FM Wadephul Vows NATO Will Defend ‘Every Centimeter’ If Russia Attacks
World
Antisemitic Incidents Remain High In Germany As Jewish Communities Report Growing Fear
Antisemitic Incidents Remain High In Germany As Jewish Communities Report Growing Fear
World
President Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’
President Pezeshkian’s First Reaction To Deal: ‘Peace Comes Through Mutual Respect’
World
Sikh Caretaker Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Probe Launched
Sikh Caretaker Couple Shot Dead Inside Gurdwara In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Donation Probe Intensifies: SIT Questions Key Figures as Counting Room Video Fuels Row
Udaipur Adventure Scare: Two Tourists Rescued After Getting Stranded 70 Feet Above Ground
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Security Boosted for Rebel Uddhav Sena MPs Amid Defection Buzz
Delhi Crime Alert: Woman Found Dead in East of Kailash, Doctor Faces Murder Allegation
Ram Mandir Donation Dispute: Ayodhya Donation Row Deepens as New Video from Ram Mandir Counting Centre Sparks Questions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget