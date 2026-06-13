German Court Holds Google Responsible For Fake AI Responses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Munich court held Google directly liable for inaccurate AI overviews.

Judges ruled AI summaries are Google's distinct, new content.

Google's defense rejected; AI implies content reliability to users.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A court in the Bavarian capital of Munich on Friday ruled that search engine operator Google can be held directly liable for incorrect answers generated by its "AI overview" feature.

The legal dispute had centered on whether the service should receive the same legal treatment as conventional search results.

What did the court say about Google and AI?

Judges at the Munich Regional Court I were asked to rule on lawsuits filed against the internet giant by two Munich-based publishing companies.

Google's overview feature had erroneously linked the companies to dubious business practices, subscription traps and fraudulent schemes. It had ​​linked the plaintiffs with information about other, genuinely shady companies and invented connections that did not exist.

Google had argued that it was not responsible for the data processing itself and did not adopt the third-party content featured in the overview as its own.

The court firmly rejected Google's argument. It ruled that the AI ​​summary does not merely display or link to search results but constitutes distinct content attributable to the search engine operator.

The defense had been relying on existing case law from the Federal Court of Justice, which protects search engine operators from direct liability regarding the simple listing of third-party content.

However, the court found that this did not apply to Google's AI tool.

Why was the AI overview considered different?

Because the AI ​​summarizes results in its own words, evaluates their content, and presents them in a structured format, the judges ruled that Google creates entirely new, independent statements that go beyond mere links.

The court also rejected Google's line of defense, namely, that users could verify the sources themselves via the links and knew anyway that "AI-generated information should not be trusted blindly."

Judges said the AI overview constituted "a self-contained statement with independently comprehensible content." The reader was given no indication of any unreliability in the content, the court found.

The court ordered Google to stop spreading the false claims and to bear 80% of the legal costs.

A Google spokesperson stated: "We invest heavily in the quality of AI overviews to ensure that the vast majority of answers provide accurate information."

The company said it would appeal the ruling, which is not yet final.