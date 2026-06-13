Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGerman Court Holds Google Responsible For Fake AI Responses

German Court Holds Google Responsible For Fake AI Responses

The legal dispute had centered on whether the service should receive the same legal treatment as conventional search results.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Munich court held Google directly liable for inaccurate AI overviews.
  • Judges ruled AI summaries are Google's distinct, new content.
  • Google's defense rejected; AI implies content reliability to users.

Edited by: Sean Sinico

A court in the Bavarian capital of Munich on Friday ruled that search engine operator Google can be held directly liable for incorrect answers generated by its "AI overview" feature.

The legal dispute had centered on whether the service should receive the same legal treatment as conventional search results.

What did the court say about Google and AI?

Judges at the Munich Regional Court I were asked to rule on lawsuits filed against the internet giant by two Munich-based publishing companies.

Google's overview feature had erroneously linked the companies to dubious business practices, subscription traps and fraudulent schemes. It had ​​linked the plaintiffs with information about other, genuinely shady companies and invented connections that did not exist.

Google had argued that it was not responsible for the data processing itself and did not adopt the third-party content featured in the overview as its own.

The court firmly rejected Google's argument. It ruled that the AI ​​summary does not merely display or link to search results but constitutes distinct content attributable to the search engine operator.

The defense had been relying on existing case law from the Federal Court of Justice, which protects search engine operators from direct liability regarding the simple listing of third-party content.

However, the court found that this did not apply to Google's AI tool.

Why was the AI overview considered different?

Because the AI ​​summarizes results in its own words, evaluates their content, and presents them in a structured format, the judges ruled that Google creates entirely new, independent statements that go beyond mere links.

The court also rejected Google's line of defense, namely, that users could verify the sources themselves via the links and knew anyway that "AI-generated information should not be trusted blindly."

Judges said the AI overview constituted "a self-contained statement with independently comprehensible content." The reader was given no indication of any unreliability in the content, the court found.

The court ordered Google to stop spreading the false claims and to bear 80% of the legal costs.

A Google spokesperson stated: "We invest heavily in the quality of AI overviews to ensure that the vast majority of answers provide accurate information."

The company said it would appeal the ruling, which is not yet final.

 

Before You Go

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the recent court ruling against Google's AI overview feature?

A Munich court ruled Google is directly liable for incorrect answers generated by its

Why did the court find Google directly liable for its AI overview?

The court ruled Google's AI summarizes results in its own words, evaluating content and presenting new, independent statements beyond mere links. It's not just a display of third-party content.

What specific issues did Google's AI overview cause in the lawsuit?

The AI overview erroneously linked publishing companies to dubious business practices, subscription traps, and fraudulent schemes. It invented connections that did not exist.

What was Google's defense in the lawsuit?

Google argued it wasn't responsible for processing the data and didn't adopt third-party content. The court rejected this, stating the AI summary creates new, independent statements.

What was the court's order for Google in this ruling?

The court ordered Google to cease spreading false claims and to cover 80% of the legal costs. Google plans to appeal the ruling, which is not yet final.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 12:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Google Artificial Intelligence German Court Fake AI Responses Fake AI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
German Court Holds Google Responsible For Fake AI Responses
German Court Holds Google Responsible For Fake AI Responses
World
US-Iran Deal Explained: What Trump's Proposed Agreement Means For Nuclear Talks
US-Iran Deal Explained: What Trump's Proposed Agreement Means For Nuclear Talks
World
Texas Shooting: Suspect Killed After Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured
Texas Shooting: Suspect Killed After Standoff Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured
World
'Peace Has Never Been This Close': Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Says US-Iran Deal Ready For Final Steps
'Peace Has Never Been This Close': Pakistan Says US-Iran Deal Ready For Final Steps
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget