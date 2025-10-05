Georgian Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protestors Trying To Storm Presidential Palace

Georgian riot police used pepper spray and water cannons on Saturday to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace, detaining five activists, including opera singer Paata Burchuladze and two members of the United National Movement.

Opposition Activists Detained Amid Rising Tensions in Georgia

Authorities said the detainees are charged with calling for the overthrow of the government, a crime that could carry a sentence of up to nine years if convicted.

The governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in all municipalities during local elections, largely boycotted by the country’s two largest opposition blocs. Despite the official results, protesters gathered in central Tbilisi, waving Georgian and European Union flags while denouncing the government as pro-Russian and authoritarian.

According to the Health Ministry, clashes left 21 security personnel and six demonstrators injured. Some protesters attempted to storm the presidential palace before barricading nearby streets and lighting fires, leading to further confrontations with riot police.

Longstanding Protests by Pro-Western Opposition

Georgia’s pro-Western opposition has been staging protests since October last year, following parliamentary elections they claim were fraudulent. While the government denies vote-rigging allegations, it froze European Union accession talks—a move that sparked ongoing nationwide demonstrations.

Public Reaction and Government Stance

Thousands gathered at Freedom Square and Rustaveli Avenue demanding government accountability. “I think this protest will continue until these demands will be responded to properly from our government,” said attendee Davit Mzhavanadze. Georgian Dream, widely associated with founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, denies being pro-Moscow, asserting it aims to join the EU while maintaining peace with Russia.

