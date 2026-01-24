Who Is Vijay Kumar? Indian-Origin Man Charged For Killing Wife, 3 Relatives In US

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The authorities in Lawrenceville, Georgia, have arrested a 51-year-old Indian-origin man, Vijay Kumar, in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife and three relatives, a crime that has stunned the local community and the Indian diaspora in the United States. The accused, Vijay Kumar, has been charged with multiple counts of murder following the early-morning shooting at a residential home.

The victims have been identified as Meemu Dogra (43), Kumar’s wife, along with Gourav Kumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). All four were found dead from gunshot wounds when police arrived at the scene, reported NDTV.

Who Is Vijay Kumar?

Vijay Kumar is a 51-year-old Indian-origin man based in Atlanta, Georgia, who has been arrested by U.S. authorities for allegedly killing his wife and three relatives in a deadly domestic shooting in Lawrenceville. The case has drawn widespread attention due to the brutal nature of the crime and the fact that multiple members of the same family were killed.

According to investigators, Kumar lived with his wife, Meemu Dogra, and their 12-year-old son in Atlanta. He is accused of opening fire after a family dispute that reportedly began at his home and later escalated at a relative’s residence on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville.

Kumar now faces multiple serious charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and cruelty to children, as per reports.

How Deadly Incident Unfolded

Investigators said the chain of events began with an argument between Vijay Kumar and his wife at their home in Atlanta. Following the dispute, the couple, accompanied by their 12-year-old son, travelled to the residence of their relatives on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville.

The home belonged to Gourav Kumar, Nidhi Chander, and Harish Chander, who lived there with two children aged 7 and 9. What began as a family visit soon turned tragic.

At around 2:30 a.m., local police received emergency calls reporting gunfire at the residence. Officers rushed to the location and discovered four adults with fatal gunshot injuries inside the home.

Children Survive By Hiding, Son Alerts Police

Three children were found alive at the scene — Vijay Kumar’s 12-year-old son and the relatives’ two children. Police said the children had hidden inside a closet to escape the violence.

It was the 12-year-old boy who managed to call 911, alerting authorities and guiding officers to the house. His call is credited with enabling a swift police response and ensuring the safety of the surviving children.