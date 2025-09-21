Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gaza War: Over 550,000 Gazans Flee North As Israeli Troops Enter Hamas Strongholds

Over 550,000 Gazan civilians have fled Gaza City southwards as IDF forces entered Hamas strongholds. The IDF accuses Hamas of blocking civilian movement and using them as human shields.

By : ANI | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI/TPS): The IDF reported that so far, more than 550,000 civilians have left Gaza City and moved south. At the same time, forces from the IDF's 162nd, 98th and 36th divisions completed their entry into Gaza City and began operations in Hamas terror strongholds there.

As part of the Hamas terrorist organisation's modus operandi, the IDF identified attempts to prevent the movement of civilians southward in violation of international law, while cruelly using the civilian population as human shields.

In recent weeks, the IDF, led by the Southern Command, has begun a broad operation to warn the Gaza population in order to protect them from the fighting zones using a variety of operational tools, including distributing voice messages, dropping leaflets, sending text messages, and making phone calls.

The IDF also informed Gazans of the humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis and said it is "leading a broad effort to adapt the humanitarian infrastructure in the southern Gaza Strip, including expanding field hospitals, repairing and connecting water lines and desalination plants, along with continuing the ongoing supply of food, tents, medicine and medical equipment to the zone."

The IDF called on civilians in the Gaza Strip to follow official instructions for their safety and to avoid staying in areas that have been designated as dangerous.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Israel GaZa Hamas Israel Hamas War Gaza War IDF
