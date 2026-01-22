Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldPutin Considers US-Led Gaza Peace Board, Weighs $1 Billion Donation Amid Strategic Consultations

Putin Considers US-Led Gaza Peace Board, Weighs $1 Billion Donation Amid Strategic Consultations

Putin acknowledged the US's efforts in conflict resolution and emphasised the need for a long-term Palestinian-Israeli settlement based on UN resolutions, considering Palestinian needs.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 07:46 AM (IST)

Moscow, Jan 22 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin has said any decision on joining the Board of Peace led by the US to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan will be taken after consultations with Moscow’s strategic partners.

“Regarding our participation in the ‘Peace Board’, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to study the documents received by us, consult with our strategic partners on this matter, and only then will we be able to respond to the invitation extended to us,” Putin said in his televised opening remarks at the national Security Council meeting late Wednesday night.

“We have always supported and continue to support any efforts aimed at strengthening international stability. We also acknowledge the current US administration's contribution to the search for a solution to the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said, thanking US President Trump for the invitation.

The Board of Peace led by Trump was originally envisioned as a small group of world leaders overseeing the Gaza ceasefire plan.

Since then, the Trump administration's ambitions have ballooned into a more sprawling concept, with Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and hinting the board will soon broker global conflicts, like a pseudo-UN Security Council.

Putin noted that the proposal made to Russia was primarily about a settlement in West Asia and about finding possible solutions to the pressing problems of the Palestinian people and resolving the most acute humanitarian problems in the Gaza Strip.

“In this regard, I would like to emphasise the most important point. The key is that the entire process should have a positive impact on a long-term settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, based on the relevant decisions of the United Nations.

“And it is essential that the fundamental needs and wishes of the Palestinians be taken into account. This concerns the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and its basic social infrastructure, healthcare systems, water supply, and the establishment of a reliable food supply,” Putin said and announced to donate USD 1 billion to the Peace Board.

“Even before we decide on the issue of participation in the composition and work of the Peace Board, taking into account Russia’s special relationship with the Palestinian people, we could, I think, give USD 1 billion from Russian assets frozen under the previous US administration,” Putin announced.

“I plan to discuss all these issues with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas with whom we would hold talks tomorrow (Thursday),” Putin said, The Palestinian leader arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Jan 2026 07:46 AM (IST)
