'Gave Life For Our Nation, His Mission Will Never Die': Charlie Kirk's Wife In 1st Statement

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, on Friday delivered her first public remarks, two days after the right-wing activist and US President Donald Trump's close ally was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University (UVU).

Erika delivered the address from Charlie's office where he hosted his podcast. Standing next to his empty studio chair and holding his cross necklance, she said: “My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love."

She began the address by thanking the first responders, police, and supporters who rallied behind her family after the tragic incident.

In her tearful address, Erika also thanked Trump, saying that her late husband loved the US president. "You supported him so well, as did he for you," she told Trump. She also thanked US Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha for their love and support.

She further spoke about her husband's love for America, nature and the Chicago Cubs, adding, "But most of all, Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart."

She also said that Charlie, whom she described as a "perfect father" and "perfect husband," told her that if he ever ran for office, his main mission would be to "revive the American family". She also reflected on a Bible verse that guided his life — Ephesians 5:25: ‘Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for her.’

She also sent a pointed message to "the evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination" without naming 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who was arrested for killing the 31-year-old activist.

“The evildoers responsible for my husband’s assassination have no idea what they’ve done. They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and God’s merciful love,” she said. “If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea.”

Erika further vowed to keep Charlie's legacy alive, announcing that Turning Point USA's campus tours and AmericaFest would continue. "You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said.

"To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t, I refuse to let that happen,” Erika decalred. “No one will ever forget my husband’s name. I will make sure of it.”

Erika, a former beauty pageant winner, met Charlie in 2018. The couple got married in 2021 and have a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. In her address, she also shared a story about their daughter running into her arms the night before.

"Where's daddy?" her daughter asked her.

"What do you tell a three-year-old?" Kirk said.

"Baby, daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry. He's on a work trip with Jesus so he can afford your blueberry budget," she told her.

Erika also gave a message to her late husband, saying, "I promise I will never let your legacy die," and vowed to make his movement the "biggest thing this nation has ever seen".



"In a world filled with chaos, doubt and uncertainty, my husband's voice will remain," she said.

On Thursday, Erika was on board Air Force Two with Charlie's casket, which was flown from Utah to Phoenix Sky Harbour Airport. The activist's body received a police escort to a mortuary in Phoenix, which is Kirk's home.