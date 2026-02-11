'Tell My Wife I Love Her': Pilot's Chilling Words Before Plane Crash-Lands On Busy US Street

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A routine training flight turned into a life-or-death ordeal in Gainesville, Georgia, when a small aircraft crash-landed on a busy roadway moments after takeoff, leaving multiple vehicles damaged and several people injured. The single-engine plane had just departed from Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport on Monday when it suddenly lost engine power midair. With limited altitude and few safe options, the pilot attempted to steer the aircraft away from densely populated areas before bringing it down on a main road.

Desperate Glide After Takeoff

Pilot Thomas Rogers, who was flying with a student pilot, said the engine failed shortly after departure. Rogers told local media that they had lost their engine while taking off out of Gainesville and had tried to glide back. He explained that they had followed all the procedures by the book but realized they weren’t going to make it back because of how far out they were, so they ended up coming down the road.

Unable to regain enough height to return to the airport, Rogers focused on controlling the descent and avoiding buildings. The aircraft ultimately descended into traffic, narrowly missing several vehicles before striking a few.

In a tense air traffic control recording, Rogers’ voice could be heard as he confronted the possibility of a fatal crash. “We’re not going to make it. Please tell my wife, Molly, I love her … and my parents. I love them so much,” he said, as per the reports.

Plane Collides With Vehicles

Video captured by witnesses showed the aircraft spiraling downward before making contact with the roadway. Drivers were seen swerving and accelerating to escape the path of the descending plane.

Gainesville Police Captain Kevin Holbrook said the aircraft hit three vehicles during the incident, calling the outcome “absolutely remarkable” considering the heavy traffic at the time.

A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a busy road in Gainesville, 🇺🇸Georgia, after engine failure. It struck three vehicles, injuring two people slightly. Police said the pilot avoided power lines, preventing a major tragedy. - AP pic.twitter.com/KbuBMAPiFl — Info Room (@InfoR00M) February 10, 2026

ALSO READ: US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Scrap H-1B Visa Programme; What It Means For Indians





Injuries and Federal Probe

Despite the dramatic nature of the crash, authorities confirmed that no fatalities occurred among those on the ground. Emergency crews responded swiftly, securing the crash site and transporting the injured for medical care.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the apparent engine malfunction. Officials are expected to review maintenance records, pilot communications, and flight data as part of the inquiry.