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HomeNewsWorld‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Meloni’s Quip To Modi At G7 Revives Viral ‘Melodi’ Craze

‘Most Famous Couple On Instagram’: Meloni’s Quip To Modi At G7 Revives Viral ‘Melodi’ Craze

Giorgia Meloni's playful remark to PM Modi at the G7 Summit sparked a fresh wave of ‘Melodi’ memes across social media.

Reported By : Bharathi SP | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi and Meloni's G7 exchange revived 'Melodi' trend.
  • 'Melodi' trend originated at COP28 from Meloni's selfie.
  • Further interactions solidified 'Melodi' and bilateral ties.

A brief exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Summit in France has once again captured the internet's imagination, reigniting the viral "Melodi" phenomenon that has followed the two leaders for nearly three years. The light-hearted moment unfolded during the traditional leaders' group photograph at the summit in Evian-les-Bains, where Meloni warmly greeted Modi as dignitaries assembled for the official proceedings.

What followed quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the gathering, with social media users enthusiastically reviving a nickname that has become synonymous with the leaders' friendly public interactions.

Meloni’s Remark Steals The Spotlight

As the two leaders met ahead of the group photo session, Meloni greeted the Indian Prime Minister with a cheerful, “Nice to see you again.”

According to videos circulating online, Modi appeared to allude to their popularity on social media. Meloni responded with a remark that immediately drew attention online. “Yeah, we are the most famous couple on Instagram,” said Italian PM.

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How The ‘Melodi’ Trend Began

The now-famous "Melodi" nickname emerged during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023. At the time, Meloni shared a selfie with Modi and captioned it, “Good friends at COP28 #Melodi.” The hashtag quickly gained traction online, combining the surnames of the two leaders into a single viral phrase.

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The trend soon evolved into a recurring internet phenomenon, with virtually every public meeting between Modi and Meloni generating fresh rounds of online engagement.

Viral Moments Keep The Meme Alive

The popularity of "Melodi" has been sustained by a series of friendly interactions between the two leaders.

During the G7 Summit in 2025, Meloni shared a selfie video featuring Modi and captioned it, “Hello, from the Melodi team,” further cementing the nickname's place in online culture.

Earlier, during Modi's visit to Rome, the Indian Prime Minister gifted Meloni a packet of Parle's Melody toffee, a playful nod to the viral moniker. The gesture generated widespread attention after Meloni posted a video of the exchange and thanked him for the gift.

More Than Just An Internet Trend

While the "Melodi" phenomenon is often treated humorously online, observers point out that the warm rapport between Modi and Meloni mirrors increasingly strong ties between India and Italy.

The two countries have expanded cooperation across strategic, economic and geopolitical areas in recent years. Italy has emerged as an important European partner for India, particularly in initiatives linked to connectivity and trade.

Among the key areas of collaboration is the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a project aimed at strengthening links between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did the 'Melodi' trend start?

The 'Melodi' nickname began during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023. Italian PM Meloni shared a selfie with PM Modi, captioning it, 'Good friends at COP28 #Melodi.' This hashtag quickly went viral.

What happened between Modi and Meloni at the recent G7 Summit?

At the G7 Summit, Meloni greeted Modi, who alluded to their social media popularity. Meloni responded, 'Yeah, we are the most famous couple on Instagram,' reigniting the 'Melodi' phenomenon.

What is the significance of the 'Melodi' phenomenon beyond social media?

Beyond humor, 'Melodi' reflects strengthening ties between India and Italy. They've expanded cooperation in strategic, economic, and geopolitical areas, including projects like the IMEC.

What other moments contributed to the 'Melodi' trend's popularity?

Viral moments include Meloni's G7 2025 selfie video and Modi gifting her Melody toffee during his Rome visit. These playful interactions further cemented the nickname's popularity.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
G7 Summit Giorgia Meloni Melodi 'Narendra Modi' India Italy Relations
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