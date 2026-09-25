From Trade Truce To Taiwan, AI: Five Key Takeaways From Trump-Xi Washington Summit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and China extended trade truce for two months.

Xi urged US prudence on Taiwan, opposing independence.

Xi warned of strategic rivalry, advocating cooperation and dialogue.

Leaders discussed AI regulation, revealing differing policy approaches.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the White House on Thursday as trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and the broader strategic rivalry between the world's two largest economies dominated their talks.

The meeting came against the backdrop of an extended but still uncertain trade truce, unresolved differences over technology and rare-earth supplies, and continued concerns about the risk of military confrontation between Washington and Beijing.

Here are the five key takeaways from the talks:

Trade Truce Gets Another Extension

The United States and China have extended their trade agreement by two months, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, giving the two sides more time to negotiate economic issues.

The agreement, which helped bring last year's trade war under control, had been due to expire in November. According to Reuters, Bessent said the extension would give Washington and Beijing “more time to see what we can do on the economic front”.

The extension, however, leaves several contentious issues unresolved, including tariffs, Chinese purchases of US goods, rare-earth supplies and technology restrictions.

Bessent said Beijing was meeting its commitment under the earlier agreement to purchase 25 million tons of soybeans but was behind on its pledge to buy $17 billion worth of other agricultural products.

US officials have also said Chinese deliveries of rare earths were falling short of commitments, suggesting that significant differences remain despite the latest extension.

For businesses, the arrangement provides some continued relief from higher tariffs but leaves companies facing uncertainty over the direction of US-China trade policy.

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Taiwan Remains A Point Of Difference

Taiwan was another key issue in the discussions, with Xi urging Washington to exercise what China's official news agency described as “prudence” over the Taiwan question.

Xi also called on the United States to oppose Taiwan independence, according to China's official news agency.

The wording goes further than Washington's long-standing position that it does not “support” Taiwan independence. There was no immediate White House readout of the exchange indicating any change in the US position.

US administrations have traditionally avoided explicitly opposing Taiwan independence, and any change in Washington's language could raise questions over its policy towards the island and trigger opposition in Congress.

Xi Warns Of Strategic Rivalry

Xi also referred to the “Thucydides Trap”, an academic theory that competition between a rising power and an established power can lead to conflict, Reuters reported.

While Xi said the risk could be overcome, his reference highlighted the continuing concern over the possibility of military confrontation between the US and China.

He argued that both countries would benefit from cooperation and suffer from confrontation, while calling for regular military communication and stronger mechanisms to prevent crises.

Trump also pointed to areas of shared history and interests, including the two countries' wartime alliance against Japan, as evidence of the potential for cooperation.

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Trump And Xi Differ On AI

Artificial intelligence emerged as another area where the two leaders offered different approaches.

Trump has said AI should be allowed to develop with limited new regulation and said he wanted to leave the technology “exactly where it is”, relying on the US Department of Justice rather than introducing additional guardrails. He also said China shared that position.

Xi took a more cautious approach, arguing that both countries had a responsibility to manage the development of AI.

“We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good, and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control and serves the well-being of the people,” Xi said.

White House Visit Becomes Diplomatic Spectacle

The meeting also featured an elaborate display of ceremony surrounding Xi's state visit.

Trump sought to reciprocate the hospitality he received during his visit to China, where Xi had taken him to a Ming dynasty temple and a walled garden retreat.

At the White House, troops wearing wigs and tri-corner hats marched and played music in the Rose Garden, which had been redesigned in a style reflecting Trump's preferences.

Fighter jets and bombers also flew overhead during ceremonies held on Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump offered little detail about his discussions with Xi when speaking to reporters, instead praising the Chinese president and saying: “He loves good granite. Great meeting.”