From Terror Accused To Seminary Chief: Inside Pakistan’s ‘Reward And Protect’ System

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Evidence suggests Pakistan-based terror groups directed Pahalgam attack.

Key handler Abdur Rahman Abid leads LeT's Muridke seminary.

Abid allegedly involved in 2012-13 attack, received ISI rewards.

Even as Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack over the past 48 hours, emerging evidence points to an alleged nexus between Pakistan-based terror groups and elements within the country’s establishment.





Officials, including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and the Foreign Office, have maintained that Pakistan has “nothing to do” with terror activities in India.

Attack Links And Identifications

According to the report, individuals identified as Habibullah alias Sajid Jatt (also known as Ali Sajid), designated as a terrorist under UAPA, is alleged to have directed the attack. Other individuals named include Bilal Afzal (alias Suleman), Habib Tahir, and Hamza Afghani.

Pakistani identity documents linked to the attackers and the handler are cited as part of the evidence challenging Islamabad’s claims.

Focus On Abdur Rahman Abid

At the centre of the investigation is Abdur Rahman Abid, currently described as heading Lashkar-e-Taiba’s Jamia-ud-Dawa seminary in Muridke. Publicly presented as a religious cleric from Faisalabad, Abid is said to appear at gatherings and share content related to religious teachings and jihad.

Alleged Role In 2012-13 Attack

The report states that Abid was among those involved in a terror attack on the Indian Army between December 2012 and January 2013, in which soldiers were killed and one body was mutilated.

A video accessed by the channel, reportedly recorded by the attackers, is said to show Abid at the scene. Sources claim the footage continues to be used in Lashkar’s “Daura-e-Fidayeen” training sessions to instruct recruits in ambush tactics.

Rewards And Rise Within The Organisation

Sources cited in the report allege that following the attack, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence, rewarded Abid with PKR 1 million. At the time, he was operating under the codename “Abu Sufiyan.”

He was subsequently appointed head of Lashkar’s KFC terror camp in Muzaffarabad, receiving a monthly stipend of PKR 15,000.

Promotions And Current Role

In 2018, Abid was shifted to Lashkar’s Markaz Tayyaba facility in Muridke and given the title “Ustad-ul-Mujahideen Ghazi.”

By 2021, he had been elevated to head Jamia-ud-Dawa, one of the group’s largest seminaries in Muridke, with sources claiming he now receives nearly PKR 500,000 per month.

Claims On Terror Infrastructure Control

In 2019, then Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that facilities linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed had been taken over by the government as part of efforts to exit the FATF grey list.

However, sources allege that operational control remained with the groups, with oversight continuing under successive intelligence leadership.

Continuing Operations And Training

The report states that Abid continues to operate freely in Pakistan and remains associated with training activities. The first phase of Lashkar’s indoctrination programme, known as “Daura-e-Suffa,” is said to be ongoing under his supervision in Muridke.

Broader Implications

These developments are presented as reinforcing concerns over Pakistan’s stance on terrorism. While Islamabad projects itself as a victim of terror, the report alleges that individuals linked to attacks against India continue to receive protection and advancement within the country’s militant ecosystem.