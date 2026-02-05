From Khyber To Sindh: Police-Protected Jaish Roadshows Expose Pakistan’s Terror Policy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan’s long-standing claim of acting against terrorism came under sharp question on February 5, 2026, after exclusive visuals accessed by ABP News showed Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a UN-designated terrorist organisation, operating openly across multiple Pakistani provinces with apparent police protection.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh, JeM cadres were seen holding public rallies, displaying terror flags, issuing threats against India and involving children in extremist imagery, all without intervention from law enforcement.

Motorcycle Rallies And Open Threats In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 150 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists and commanders were seen participating in a large motorcycle rally. The group openly carried JeM flags along with flags of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Palestine while occupying public roads.





Videos show JeM commanders issuing direct threats to India, calling for the “liberation” of Kashmir and its merger with Pakistan. Children were also seen carrying AK-47–style toy rifles designed to resemble real assault weapons, a move that appeared aimed at normalising militant imagery. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel were present at the site, providing security.

Anti-India Procession In Swabi’s Topi City

A similar procession was organised by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Topi city of Swabi district. JeM flags were mounted on loudspeakers leading the rally, while police escorted the procession, effectively shielding the group as it moved through public spaces.





Sindh Roadshow And Nawabshah Base

The trail extended to Sindh, where JeM carried out a large roadshow in Nawabshah’s Mohni Bazaar, involving hundreds of motorcycles and terror flags. Nawabshah has emerged as a key JeM operational base since November.





Intelligence inputs indicate that JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar has been residing for months at Jamia Khadija-ul-Tooba in Ghulam Rasool Colony, away from international scrutiny.

Shift After Operation Sindoor

February 5 has traditionally been used by Pakistan for anti-India events in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. However, ABP News had earlier reported that after Operation Sindoor, Jaish-e-Mohammed relocated training camps, commanders and cadres to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to evade Indian intelligence. The latest visuals appear to corroborate that assessment.

Ban On Paper, Terror On Streets

Pakistan officially banned Jaish-e-Mohammed on January 14, 2002. More than two decades later, JeM continues to operate openly — holding rallies, radicalising children, issuing threats, running training cadres and receiving visible police protection.

The developments cut across political lines. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is under PTI rule, Sindh under the PPP, and the Centre under PML-N, yet the pattern remains unchanged.

PTI leaders, including Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and former CM Ali Amin Gandapur, have previously accused Pakistan’s army and ISI of settling terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In Sindh, ruled by the PPP, police allowed JeM to conduct a full-scale roadshow — a striking irony given that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated by terrorists.

Streets As Evidence

The visuals from Charsadda, Swabi and Nawabshah underscore allegations that Pakistan continues to shelter UN-designated terror groups, deploy police as escorts, radicalise children and strategically relocate terror infrastructure. The footage challenges Pakistan’s repeated claims before the international community and places renewed scrutiny on its counter-terror narrative.