From Kargil To Balochistan: Questions Mount Over Pakistan Army’s Handling Of Captured Soldiers

Tensions have escalated after the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released photographs and videos on February 14 claiming it had captured seven Pakistani soldiers in Balochistan. The group issued a seven-day ultimatum demanding the release of its detained fighters in exchange for the soldiers, warning that the captives would be executed after February 21 if negotiations were not initiated.

Shortly after the footage surfaced, social media accounts associated with Pakistan Army’s X Corps and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) circulated claims that the individuals shown were not Pakistani soldiers and suggested the videos were fabricated using artificial intelligence. A coordinated online narrative dismissing the BLA’s assertions as disinformation intensified on February 15.

However, in a subsequent video released by the BLA, the seven men appear together and display what they claim are official Army identification cards. One of them, identified in the footage as Mohammad Shahram, is seen questioning the military’s denial. Holding up his service card and a national identity card issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), he asks how the Army could deny their affiliation if the documents were officially issued. He also makes a personal appeal, stating that he is the eldest son in his family and that his father is disabled.

The BLA additionally released footage of two other alleged captives, Deedar Ullah from Buner village in Peshawar district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Usman from Gujranwala, both displaying identification cards and asserting they are serving members of the Pakistani military.

Historical Parallels

The episode has drawn comparisons with the 1999 Kargil War, when Pakistan initially denied the involvement of its regular troops along the Line of Control. At the time, then-army chief Pervez Musharraf was widely seen as the key architect of Pakistan’s security policy. Islamabad later faced mounting evidence of direct military participation.

Observers now note similarities under the current Army leadership of Asim Munir, citing a pattern of narrative management and institutional denial in the face of emerging operational controversies. Critics argue that information control appears to be taking precedence over transparent acknowledgement of events, particularly in insurgency-affected regions like Balochistan.

Broader Implications

With the February 21 deadline approaching, uncertainty surrounds the fate of the seven men. The situation has raised broader concerns regarding military accountability, crisis communication, and the treatment of personnel deployed in high-risk internal security operations.

Beyond the immediate hostage crisis, the controversy highlights deeper tensions within Pakistan’s handling of the long-running insurgency in Balochistan. Analysts suggest that public denial of captured personnel, if proven inaccurate, could affect morale within the ranks and erode public trust in official narratives.

As the ultimatum nears expiry, the episode has evolved into a broader test of negotiation strategy, institutional responsibility, and transparency under pressure, with potentially far-reaching consequences for civil-military credibility and internal conflict management.