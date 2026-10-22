Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fox News identified 101 organizations forming global protest ecosystem.

Report links socialist, communist groups amplifying international protest messaging.

Indian Alliance Paris, Singham-linked groups, coordinate French, Indian protests.

A Fox News Digital investigation has alleged that 101 organisations operating across 13 countries are connected to a wider network that coordinates or amplifies street protests, including demonstrations in France and India. Written by journalist Asra Q Nomani and published on Tuesday, the report describes what it calls a transnational “protest ecosystem” comprising socialist and communist groups, trade unions, student organisations, advocacy networks and media platforms. It alleges that these entities circulate protest messaging internationally, bringing together movements that originate from different local issues.

Titled *Global ‘Chaos Inc’ grows to 101 groups with plans for new rounds of demonstrations*, the report builds on an earlier investigation that identified 50 organisations allegedly linked to student protests in France. The number rose to 54 by October 19 before reaching 101 in the latest report.

How India And France Feature In The Investigation

The report identifies Indian Alliance Paris (IAP), a France-based collective of students, researchers and professionals, as one of the groups connecting the two countries. According to Fox News, the organisation has supported demonstrations in France while drawing comparisons with youth-led protests in India.

Citing a social media post, the investigation highlighted the group's message of solidarity with protesters in both countries: “to Gen Z: In France. In India. Bravo for today.”

Progressive International also features in the report. The transnational political organisation held a briefing on October 16 that brought together discussions about protests in France, Spain, India and Albania. It examined whether these movements could translate into organised political power capable of addressing the conditions behind the unrest.

In India, the demonstrations cited in the report have included protests targeting the Election Commission, with participants demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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Organisations Linked To Neville Roy Singham

The investigation also focuses on organisations that Fox News associates with Neville Roy Singham, an American-born technology entrepreneur based in Shanghai who has been linked to communist and socialist networks.

The groups named include BreakThrough News, CodePink and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. The report alleges that these organisations amplify protest movements through media coverage, social media activity and political messaging.

BreakThrough News, in particular, has covered demonstrations in France and India, framing them as part of a broader movement against austerity and government policies.

“The European unrest is also receiving sympathetic amplification from a network of pro-communist organisations, including Break Through News, CODEPINK and Party for Socialism and Liberation, funded and supported by Neville Roy Singham, an American-born tech tycoon who lives in Shanghai,” Nomani’s report claims.

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Jodie Evans' Remarks On Protests

The investigation also cites remarks by Jodie Evans, Singham's wife and co-founder of CODEPINK. In an interview with Break Through News published on October 14, Evans said: “I want people to look at France, Spain, and India and just say, ‘Where are we? Why are we not in the streets?”

Separately, the X account DisnfoLab alleged that Joy Banerjee, an Indian-origin journalist based in Paris and secretary of IAP, previously served as a delegate of the French trade union CGT and has links to the French Communist Party.