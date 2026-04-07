France Train Tragedy: Driver Killed After Collision With Truck

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HomeNewsWorldFrance TGV Crash: Train Driver Killed After Collision With Truck

France TGV Crash: Train Driver Killed After Collision With Truck

The driver of a high-speed train has died in northern France after his train collided with a truck transporting military material. The train was carrying 243 people, at least a dozen of whom were injured in the crash.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Authorities in the northern French city of Bully-les-Mines say that the driver of a high-speed TGV train was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash involving a loaded semi at a street-level crossing.

A large contingent of emergency services and technical crews were quickly dispatched to the scene.

The truck was said to have been carrying military equipment and authorities have taken its driver into custody.

Officials say the train was headed for Paris at the time of the crash, which occurred around 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT), en route from the city of Dunkirk.

Local emergency services reported that two train passengers had been seriously injured and a further 11 had sustained minor injuries.

Second deadly crossing crash in days

French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot on Tuesday said that he would travel to the scene where he will be joined by SCNF national rail boss Jean Castex.

SCNF officials say it is too soon to say exactly what happened, adding that rail service along the line had been suspended until later in the day.

Tuesday's crash was the second such incident within days.

On March 25, a truck driver was killed in a collision with a train at a street-level crossing in the southeastern town of Saint Raphael.

France's Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV) trains are known for their safety and have been held in high esteem since the first generation was introduced in 1981.

Officials say the train was traveling at the speed of a normal train when Tuesday's collision took place.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is this the first train crash of its kind in France recently?

No, this was the second deadly crossing crash in days. A similar incident occurred on March 25 in Saint Raphael.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Train Collision France TGV Train Bully-les-Mines
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