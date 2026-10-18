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English NewsNewsWorldFrance's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

France's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

Limoges Town Hall, a historic French landmark built in 1883, has been largely destroyed by fire amid violent protests over the cost of living.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Historic Limoges town hall destroyed by fire during protests.
  • Masked protesters set building ablaze causing extensive damage.
  • Fire occurred amid nationwide violent cost-of-living protests.
  • French leaders condemned violence, promised prosecution for attackers.

A historic town hall in Limoges, France, has been almost destroyed after a fire broke out during violent protests over the cost of living. The 143-year-old building, a prominent local landmark, was set ablaze by masked protesters on Saturday as demonstrations and clashes continued across the country.=

ALSO READ: Deaths, Injuries Reported At Canada Military Base After 'Serious Incident' Causes Massive Fire

Limoges Town Hall Suffers Immense Damages

Built in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, Limoges Town Hall sustained extensive damage in the blaze. Regional prefect Maurice Barate told AFP that the roof had collapsed onto the lower floors, with the west wing the only section spared from that collapse. He added that around two-thirds of the building’s exterior had already disappeared.

Barate described the destruction as a “catastrophe for heritage” and condemned what he called a “deliberate act by hooligans”.

Accoring to the repors, witnesses said a group of masked protesters set a police car on fire outside the town hall before smashing windows and entering the building to start another fire. Dramatic footage showed flames engulfing the historic structure before large sections collapsed.

Violent Protests Spread Across France

The fire broke out amid nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living and concerns about public services. The unrest has continued for weeks, with protests in Paris and other French cities turning violent.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned what he described as violence of “extreme intensity”. By late Saturday, he said, 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured.

ALSO READ: 13 Killed, 40 Injured As Truck Hits Devotees Near Temple In Gwalior

Macron Condemns Attack On Public Institutions

Outgoing President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the violence in a social media post on Saturday.

“There is no place for violence in our republic,” he wrote.

Macron said those responsible for attacking prefectures and businesses, as well as looting town halls, would face prosecution and punishment. He also expressed support for law enforcement officers and called for unity against those seeking to undermine public institutions and prevent peaceful demonstrations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the historic Limoges Town Hall?

The 143-year-old Limoges Town Hall was set ablaze by masked protesters during violent demonstrations. The building sustained extensive damage, with its roof collapsing.

What caused the fire at Limoges Town Hall?

Masked protesters intentionally set the town hall on fire. Witnesses saw them set a police car alight before breaking into the building and starting another blaze inside.

What was the reason for the protests across France?

The protests were nationwide demonstrations driven by concerns over the rising cost of living and public services. The unrest has been ongoing for weeks and turned violent in several cities.

How severe was the damage to Limoges Town Hall?

The building was almost destroyed, with its roof collapsing and around two-thirds of its exterior gone. A regional prefect called it a 'catastrophe for heritage'.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 09:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron France Protest France France News Limoges Town Hall
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