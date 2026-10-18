France's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Historic Limoges town hall destroyed by fire during protests.

Masked protesters set building ablaze causing extensive damage.

Fire occurred amid nationwide violent cost-of-living protests.

French leaders condemned violence, promised prosecution for attackers.

A historic town hall in Limoges, France, has been almost destroyed after a fire broke out during violent protests over the cost of living. The 143-year-old building, a prominent local landmark, was set ablaze by masked protesters on Saturday as demonstrations and clashes continued across the country.=

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Limoges Town Hall Suffers Immense Damages

Built in 1883 and designated a historic landmark in 1975, Limoges Town Hall sustained extensive damage in the blaze. Regional prefect Maurice Barate told AFP that the roof had collapsed onto the lower floors, with the west wing the only section spared from that collapse. He added that around two-thirds of the building’s exterior had already disappeared.

Barate described the destruction as a “catastrophe for heritage” and condemned what he called a “deliberate act by hooligans”.

Accoring to the repors, witnesses said a group of masked protesters set a police car on fire outside the town hall before smashing windows and entering the building to start another fire. Dramatic footage showed flames engulfing the historic structure before large sections collapsed.

🚨BREAKING: The historic Limoges town hall has just completely collapsed after far-left rioters set it on fire It was built in 1876. It survived World Wars. It did not survive modern France. https://t.co/LRjxvBQ5KV — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) October 17, 2026

Violent Protests Spread Across France

The fire broke out amid nationwide demonstrations over the rising cost of living and concerns about public services. The unrest has continued for weeks, with protests in Paris and other French cities turning violent.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned what he described as violence of “extreme intensity”. By late Saturday, he said, 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured.

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Macron Condemns Attack On Public Institutions

Outgoing President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the violence in a social media post on Saturday.

“There is no place for violence in our republic,” he wrote.

Macron said those responsible for attacking prefectures and businesses, as well as looting town halls, would face prosecution and punishment. He also expressed support for law enforcement officers and called for unity against those seeking to undermine public institutions and prevent peaceful demonstrations.