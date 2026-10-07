Donald Trump blamed the French student protests on
‘Islam Wanting To Take Over’: Trump Links French Student Protests to Migration
French students have blocked hundreds of high school entrances since late September, demanding better conditions, while some protests have involved clashes with security forces.
- President Trump blamed French student unrest on
- French students protested school conditions, engaging with security forces.
- Trump and allies exploit unrest to fuel immigration debate.
- This narrative reinforces their message before US midterms.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed mass student protests in France on what he called “mass migration” and Islam, using the unrest to reinforce his global right-wing narrative ahead of difficult midterm elections in the United States.
“What’s happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
French students have blocked entrances to hundreds of high schools across the country since late September, demanding better conditions. The protests have at times led to clashes with security forces, while around a quarter of a million demonstrators took to the streets across France on Tuesday.
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Trump, MAGA Voices Seize On French Unrest
Trump and his administration have repeatedly attributed social problems in Europe to migration, urging European countries to close their borders. They have also echoed far-right parties in warning about what they describe as civilisational decline.
Those themes have resurfaced as Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement uses the French protests to reinforce its message on immigration ahead of next month's US midterm elections.
MAGA commentators have repeatedly shared videos showing the unrest in France. Trump ally Glenn Beck said on Monday that the “riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West.”
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Republicans Double Down On Migration Rhetoric
The focus on migration comes as Republicans intensify their messaging on immigration and transgender issues ahead of the midterm elections.
The party faces concerns that Trump's unpopularity, along with the risks associated with his Iran war, could threaten Republican control of Congress. Against that backdrop, the unrest in France has become another point of reference for voices within Trump's political movement seeking to press their case on migration.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Donald Trump claim about the student protests in France?
What was the actual reason for the French student protests?
French students have been blocking high school entrances since late September, demanding better conditions. On Tuesday, around a quarter of a million demonstrators took to the streets across France.
How is Trump's political movement using the French unrest?
Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is using the French protests to reinforce its message on immigration. This strategy is employed ahead of the upcoming US midterm elections.
Why are Republicans focusing on migration issues before the US midterm elections?
Republicans are intensifying their messaging on immigration and transgender issues ahead of the midterm elections. They are concerned that Trump's unpopularity could threaten their control of Congress.