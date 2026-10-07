‘Islam Wanting To Take Over’: Trump Links French Student Protests to Migration

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump blamed French student unrest on

French students protested school conditions, engaging with security forces.

Trump and allies exploit unrest to fuel immigration debate.

This narrative reinforces their message before US midterms.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed mass student protests in France on what he called “mass migration” and Islam, using the unrest to reinforce his global right-wing narrative ahead of difficult midterm elections in the United States.

“What’s happening in France is nothing less than out-of-control mass migration. This isn’t about schools, this is about Islam wanting to take over a once great Country!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

French students have blocked entrances to hundreds of high schools across the country since late September, demanding better conditions. The protests have at times led to clashes with security forces, while around a quarter of a million demonstrators took to the streets across France on Tuesday.

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Trump, MAGA Voices Seize On French Unrest

Trump and his administration have repeatedly attributed social problems in Europe to migration, urging European countries to close their borders. They have also echoed far-right parties in warning about what they describe as civilisational decline.

Those themes have resurfaced as Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement uses the French protests to reinforce its message on immigration ahead of next month's US midterm elections.

MAGA commentators have repeatedly shared videos showing the unrest in France. Trump ally Glenn Beck said on Monday that the “riots in France are a clear warning to the rest of the West.”

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Republicans Double Down On Migration Rhetoric

The focus on migration comes as Republicans intensify their messaging on immigration and transgender issues ahead of the midterm elections.

The party faces concerns that Trump's unpopularity, along with the risks associated with his Iran war, could threaten Republican control of Congress. Against that backdrop, the unrest in France has become another point of reference for voices within Trump's political movement seeking to press their case on migration.